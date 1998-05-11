Kilborn to Leave Comedy Central

Los Angeles -- Craig Kilborn, host of Comedy Central's

The Daily Show, will leave the network next year to become host of CBS' The

Late Late Show when Tom Snyder leaves that show next year. Kilborn will remain host of

The Daily Show until next August.

In other news, Comedy Central has also reached a multiyear

agreement to time-shift some of its programs -- including The Daily Show and Viva

Variety -- on Your Choice TV. The deal doesn't include the network's hit

show, South Park.