Kilborn to Leave Comedy Central

Los Angeles -- Craig Kilborn, host of Comedy Central's
The Daily Show, will leave the network next year to become host of CBS' The
Late Late Show when Tom Snyder leaves that show next year. Kilborn will remain host of
The Daily Show until next August.

In other news, Comedy Central has also reached a multiyear
agreement to time-shift some of its programs -- including The Daily Show and Viva
Variety -- on Your Choice TV. The deal doesn't include the network's hit
show, South Park.