Kids Upfront Still Slow, But Some Step Up

The kids' upfront remained stalled late last week for the

biggest-spending advertisers, but sources at Turner Broadcasting Sales Inc. disclosed that

there was some movement among the next level of agencies and clients.

While they could not pin a dollar value on those buys,

these sources said the midsized accounts are "starting to take advantage of the lull

by locking in inventory."

Sources at Fox Family Channel had speculated that the

market might start moving in the week after the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau

conference, which was held March 5. But sources at Fox Family indicated that there's been

little, if any, sales activity into last week.

Earlier, Nickelodeon signed upfront deals with Burger King

Corp. and Johnson & Johnson, both via Ammirati Puris Lintas, but Gary Carr, that

agency's senior vice president and chief kids' buyer, refused to discuss his clients.

The kidvid upfront marketplace could add $30 million or so

to last year's $800 million, some buyers and sellers have been saying.

Networks were surprised late last month when even the toy

category's upfront buys failed to materialize, since that segment traditionally has moved

soon after the Toy Fair in early February. The annual Toy Fair gives toy marketers a

clearer idea of what their major retailers expect to be the hot new toy products of the

coming year, and especially the Christmas season.

Most industry sources have been blaming Jon Mandel, senior

vice president of Grey Advertising, as the key culprit in keeping the kids' upfront from

rolling. Mandel has said that his buys for such clients as Hasbro Toys (the No. 2 toy

maker) and Kraft Foods may not be ready until April.

Others also pointed fingers at the other major kids'

buyers: Leo Burnett USA, clients of which include McDonald's Corp. and Kellogg Co.; and

True North, which buys for Mattel Toys, the No. 1 toy marketer. Grey, Leo Burnett and True

North account for the lion's share of the kids' upfront, sources said, with Grey alone

handling an estimated 30 percent.

Audrey Steele, senior vice president and director of

strategic media resources at Zenith Media Services, called it a buyers' market, with key

agencies hanging back, presumably until they get their client budgets finalized. Others,

like Bill Croasdale, national-broadcast-division president at Western International Media,

said the holdup was due in part to trying to factor in all of the Fox Family avails

hitting the market, while still others saw the stalling as a negotiating ploy.

When bargaining does start in earnest, Croasdale said, the

kids' networks will likely be "looking at flat CPMs [cost per thousand homes], if not

minuses" -- something that the networks, especially those with ratings gains, will

undoubtedly try to fight.

Fox Family can't be overlooked, since it's a player that is

introducing 11 hours per day and flooding the market with "94,000 30-second spots on

an annualized basis," as Croasdale expressed it.

Although it brings The Family Channel's 72 million

households to the table, buyers dismissed Fox Family's projected 1.0 Nielsen Media

Research rating as unrealistic.

In talking down Fox Family's chances for ratings success in

year one, buyers maintained that the network faces an uphill battle in building children's

awareness, especially against juggernaut Nickelodeon.

Despite its hefty subscriber reach, Family is among those

cable networks that have cut back on what little kids' product they had offered in recent

seasons, so agencies reasoned that Fox Family won't have top-of-mind awareness among the

small fry. Yet, other ad executives said, just one or two hit shows can turn things around

with these notoriously fickle viewers.

Two weeks ago, Fox Kids Worldwide Inc.'s Fox Family took

its first major step toward rectifying its awareness problem by selecting Pittard Sullivan

as its creative/strategic ad agency and J. Walter Thompson Co. to handle media planning

and buying around its mid-August launch.

Peter Stranger, JWT Los Angeles president, hinted at the

magnitude of the campaign support when he referred to a "massive launch" for Fox

Family.

Meanwhile, other buyers and sellers felt that the stalling

tactics can't last much longer, lest the kids' market start colliding with planning for

the bigger primetime TV and cable upfronts, as well as with the markets for lesser

dayparts. Otherwise, said Bob Flood, senior vice president at DeWitt Media, there may well

be virtual "back-to-back upfront markets."

Steve Heyer, president and chief operating officer for

Turner Broadcasting System Inc., hinted at that potential problem when he told the CAB's

advertising-conference audience that he anticipated a healthy prime upfront -- once the

stalled kids' upfront gets done.

Croasdale expected the prime upfronts for the cable and

broadcast-TV networks to begin "in late May, early June."