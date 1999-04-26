Kids Upfront Ad Sales Generally Flat

New York -- The 1999-2000 kids' upfront ad-sales

marketplace mostly wrapped last week, according to several cable-network sources, who

estimated cable's share to be even with or slightly ahead of the $450 million total

of a year ago.

Turner Broadcasting Sales Inc. executives said Cartoon

Network increased its share of children's-oriented cable-network ad sales, due to

distribution and ratings gains in the first quarter of 1999.

Cartoon's distribution rose 16 percent, and its

Nielsen Media Research ratings jumped 41 percent among kids aged two through 11 and 50

percent among kids six through 11 in that period.

Although Turner wouldn't comment on costs per thousand

homes (CPMs), other sources estimated that Cartoon's CPMs were "flat to slightly

up."

Cartoon's executives cited particularly strong upfront

growth in the electronics and entertainment categories, in addition to "three or

four" integrated-marketing partnerships.

One year ago, Turner accounted for an estimated $100

million of the kids' upfront, with Fox Family Channel at around $35 million.

The latest kids' upfront was held back by a softness

in the toy industry's retail sales last year, cable sources said, as well as by

changes in strategy by some marketers.

"It's accurate to some extent" that some

deals are on hold due to CPM disagreements, Fox Family sources said, adding that the

network is "pretty much even with last year in upfront dollars."

Industry sources said the objective of cable in general,

and of Fox Family in particular, was to "hold the line on CPMs, and for the most

part, they did so."

Although major buyers like Grey Worldwide's MediaCom,

Leo Burnett USA's Starcom and TN Media Inc. were finished or nearly finished, there

still appeared to be some gaps. Some General Mills Inc. cereal business reportedly had yet

to be finalized, while Kellogg Co. was said to be skewing its latest buys toward older

demographics.

Toy-maker Mattel Inc., which is in the midst of an account

review and layoffs, has been "on the sidelines," as one cable official put it,

adding that the toy giant may well hold back for the post-upfront scatter marketplace,

despite the risk of paying higher prices. Or it may opt for some other promotional

strategy, other cable sources speculated.

MTV Networks' president of U.S. ad sales, John

Popkowski downplayed the importance of the kids' upfront for Nickelodeon. "It

really doesn't affect us much anymore," he said. "There's no specific

week for us. We do 'em [deals] 52 weeks a year."

Nick "did two deals" during the April upfront, he

added, in the toy and packaged-goods fields. "Overall, our billing is up and our

pricing is up."

Popkowski disputed a published report that Nick was rolling

back CPMs for key clients. "We're not in the business of price rollbacks,"

he said.

A year ago, Nick accounted for an estimated $300 million of

the upfront.

On the broadcast side, the upfront was believed to have

matched the year-ago $750 million total, with ABC and The WB Television Network being the

big gainers.

One or two hot shows can make a big difference in the

volatile kids' market, sources said, citing the popular Pokemon series as a

key to The WB's growing fortunes.

Broadcast-television and cable networks' sales are

negotiated at the same time during the kids' upfront period, unlike the general

upfront, during which ad-agency buyers traditionally buy time on TV networks first before

turning to cable.