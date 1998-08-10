Kent: No Marcus Bloodbath

Charter Communications Inc. CEO Jerry Kent last week denied

reports that the expected merger between the St.. Louis-based MSO and Marcus Cable will

result in 200 Marcus corporate employees being shown the door.

Calling from the Bahamas, where he was vacationing last

week, Kent said "no decision" had been made on how many Marcus employees --

beyond the obvious executive types -- will be relocating to the new St. Louis

headquarters.

"But a number of these people are individuals that I

hired into the cable business," Kent said.

Rumors of massive cutbacks in personnel have been

circulating since Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen announced that he would purchase Charter

for $4.5 billion and merge it with Marcus.

Kent said several possibilities are being considered,

including keeping Marcus' national service center in Dallas open to complement

Charter's existing center in Missouri. Another is keeping Marcus' accounting

functions in Texas. Eliminating those positions would only require filling them again

elsewhere, he said.

"And in this market, that's not too easy,"

he said.

Sources inside Charter said that Kent had asked his

employees to contact anybody they knew at Marcus and reassure them that "the merger

doesn't mean they're automatically out."

"Jerry doesn't believe you double the size of

your company, then try and run it with the pathetic souls you have on hand," said one

Charter insider.