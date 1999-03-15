Kennard: Unbundling Issue Not Dead

Washington -- In words indicating that America Online Inc.

has not completely struck out in its fight with cable, Federal Communications Commission

chairman William Kennard said last week that he has appointed two agency officials to

spearhead the commission's oversight of cable Internet-access-unbundling issues.

Kennard, speaking to an investor seminar sponsored by Legg

Mason Wood Walker's Precursor Group, said Cable Services Bureau chief Deborah Lathen

and Office of Plans and Policy chief Robert Pepper would lead the effort.

The two are charged with "setting up a series of

meetings with the stakeholders in this debate so that we can get a better handle on the

problem and monitor the marketplace," Kennard said.

While the FCC has said so far that it would not force cable

to open its high-speed facilities to AOL and other Internet-service-provider competitors,

Kennard said he had not finalized his views.

"I am not saying yes or no. We are still grappling

with the issue," he added.

A day after Kennard spoke, an AOL official told the same

gathering that cable operators were trying to block Internet competition to cable

networks. The AOL official cited a clause from an @Home Network affiliation agreement that

bans any other Internet service from providing video.

"Now tell me, Houston, don't we have a

problem?" asked George Vrandenburg, AOL's senior vice president for global and

strategic policy.

James Cicconi, AT&T Corp.'s general counsel and

top Washington lobbyist, said the video ban may have been imposed "out of an excess

of caution," adding that it was entirely plausible that cable operators and @Home did

not want bandwidth-greedy video services to slow down the whole system.

Kennard announced the Lathen-Pepper team moments after

saying twice that the FCC would never regulate the Internet while he is chairman.

National Cable Television Association president Decker

Anstrom said Kennard's remarks were consistent with previous statements that the FCC

would continue to monitor the cable-broadband-access market.

Lathen said the FCC promised in February to monitor the

broadband-Internet-access market, and the meetings were an organized way of going about

it.

"There is not a major shift in policy here,"

Lathen added.