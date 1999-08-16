Kennard Takes Heat on Open Access

Washington -- Federal Communications Commission chairman

William Kennard came under pressure last week from two U.S. senators who are siding with

cities on opening cable facilities to independent Internet-service providers.

In an Aug. 4 letter that surfaced last week, Sens. John

Warner (R-Va.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) -- representing interests in the thick of the

open-access debate -- told Kennard the FCC should steer clear of AT&T Corp.'s

litigation against the city of Portland, Ore.

"We urge you to stay out of the local fights and not

file an amicus [curiae] brief in the pending case against the city of Portland," the

letter said. "We will continue to follow closely the commission's actions in

this area, and we may consider a legislative approach should one prove necessary."

Since the beginning of the year, Kennard has clung to the

position that the Internet-access debate should be settled nationally and, for the time

being, that the FCC should do nothing to interfere with the rollout of broadband

facilities except monitor it for signs of market failure.

The tone of the letter was strongly critical, and it

suggested that Kennard had mishandled an important policy debate by siding with the cable

industry and beseeching local governments not to interfere with the rollout of the

cable-modem platform.

"We have seen anything but vigilant monitoring of the

situation," the Warner-Wyden letter said. "In fact, you have not taken any

action on this issue expect for questioning the right of local communities to address the

problem on behalf of their citizens."

The cable industry sees the letter as a defense of

important state constituents. America Online Inc. -- the Internet giant leading the

cable-access fight -- is based in Dulles, Va., and Portland is a major city in

Wyden's home state.

In a way, the lawmakers got an answer from Kennard. In a

letter to local officials last week, he declined their request to investigate access to

cable's Internet facilities.

"A formal proceeding would chill investment in

cable-modem service, which, in turn, would reduce the competitive pressure on local phone

companies and others that are currently investing in alternative means of providing

consumers with access to broadband," Kennard said.

Kennard's comments came in an Aug. 10 letter to

Kenneth Fellman, chairman of the FCC-created Local and State Government Advisory

Committee, which recommended last month that the commission open an inquiry regarding

access to broadband networks.

Fellman, a lawyer based in Denver, said he was disappointed

but he hoped the FCC would reconsider when it next seeks public comment on whether

advanced telecommunications capability is being deployed to all Americans in a reasonable

and timely fashion.

"I was really not surprised because we had been

given the indication that this would be his opinion. We were the ones who said, 'Can

you make it definitive and put it in writing?'" Fellman said.

Understandably, the cable industry applauded Kennard's

decision.

"We share the chairman's view that a competitive

marketplace is the best solution for consumers interested in cable's high-speed

Internet access, and that consumers, not government, should determine the marketplace

winners," National Cable Television Association spokesman Scott Broyles said.

While saying that he shared the panel's support for

open access to the Internet, Kennard added that an FCC inquiry at this time would

undermine the agency's goal of spurring investment in the deployment of broadband

facilities.

He said he disagreed that cable had an unbeatable edge in

the race to be the dominant Internet-access provider, noting that cable served 1 million

broadband subscribers from a pool of 40 million Americans who use the Internet.

"While some consider cable to have a lead at this

time, it is premature to conclude either that such a lead will last or that its current

position amounts to a monopoly," Kennard added.

The cable industry got another boost last week when the

National Governors' Association, meeting in St. Louis, adopted a "policy"

statement saying that it favored a competitive environment, and that "government

should not slow the proliferation of these services by encumbering broadband providers

with burdensome regulations."

Also last week, FCC staff got caught up in an internal

debate regarding how far the agency should go in support of AT&T's position that

Portland violated communications law four times in refusing to transfer the cable

franchise held by Tele-Communications Inc. unless AT&T gave access to unaffiliated

ISPs.

The FCC's court brief is due at the U.S. Court of

Appeals for the Ninth Circuit today (Aug. 16), but as of late last week, the five

commissioners had not reached a consensus on what exactly to say, FCC sources said.

Commission sources said it is possible that the brief --

which Kennard promised to file in a speech last month -- will stop short of saying that

Portland violated federal law by requiring open access.

Such a stance would be a blow to AT&T, which filed a

brief Aug. 9 that elaborately outlined Portland's legal transgressions, including the

federal ban on any regulatory body -- federal, state or local -- imposing common-carrier

regulations on cable systems.

And such a stance would strongly suggest that at least

three FCC commissioners do not completely share Kennard's view that allowing

thousands of cities to regulate cable provision of Internet access would lead to

"chaos."

FCC general counsel Christopher Wright was at work on

several drafts, hoping to find the right mix of arguments that could attain the necessary

three-vote majority, FCC sources said.

Meanwhile, AT&T resumed its court fight against

Oregon's Portland and Multnomah counties -- the two jurisdictions that triggered the

open-access wars by mandating unfettered ISP access to @Home Network and winning in a

Federal District Court ruling in June from U.S. Judge Owen Panner.

Experts immediately noticed that the voluminous 70-page

appeal spent less time challenging Portland and Multnomah counties' authority and

more time accusing the local franchising authorities of statutory violations of

communications law, which, it said, was meant to "minimize" unnecessary

regulations on cable operators.

As such, it said, Panner was "patently wrong" in

ruling that "Congress intended to interfere as little as possible" with

LFAs' authority.

Instead, it claimed that the cities were violating the act

by passing ordinances that would force the cable operator "to act like a telephone

company." Equal access, the AT&T brief said, is "the very definition of

common-carrier regulation."

The appeal said that although federal cable law allows

local governments to manage municipal rights-of-way and to review new operators'

qualifications, it does not permit cities to require specific services as conditions for

granting or renewing franchises.

It also challenged open access on constitutional grounds,

alleging that it violates the First Amendment and the Commerce Clause.

"The statutory issues seem to be pretty strong for

AT&T," Paul Kagan Associates Inc. regulatory analyst John Mansell said. "The

downside is that cable has lost a lot of court decisions. I think it's because courts

will often focus on the competitive aspects of cable, or lack thereof."

Portland city councilman Erik Sten said AT&T's

arguments amounted to changing horses in midstream.

"This may be an indication that they figured out their

last argument wasn't too good," Sten said, "but I didn't see anything

new in this filing. They lost in district court. I think they're going lose on

appeal."