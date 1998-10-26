Kennard Names Chief of Staff

Washington -- Federal Communications Commission chairman

William Kennard named Kathryn C. Brown, the agency's Common Carrier Bureau chief, as

his new chief of staff last Wednesday. She assumes her new post Nov. 1.

Brown joined the FCC in June from a senior staff position

at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, a division of the

Commerce Department. Brown is replacing John Nakahata, who served as chief of staff for

about one year.

Kennard also announced that Larry Strickling is moving up

from deputy chief of the Common Carrier Bureau to chief, filling the vacancy left by

Brown.