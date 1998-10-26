Kennard Names Chief of Staff
By Staff
Washington -- Federal Communications Commission chairman
William Kennard named Kathryn C. Brown, the agency's Common Carrier Bureau chief, as
his new chief of staff last Wednesday. She assumes her new post Nov. 1.
Brown joined the FCC in June from a senior staff position
at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, a division of the
Commerce Department. Brown is replacing John Nakahata, who served as chief of staff for
about one year.
Kennard also announced that Larry Strickling is moving up
from deputy chief of the Common Carrier Bureau to chief, filling the vacancy left by
Brown.
