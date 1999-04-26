Kennard Backs TV-Ownership Rules

Las Vegas -- The broadcast industry shouldn't expect

sweeping regulatory changes in the face of competition from cable, satellite TV and the

Internet.

Federal Communications Commission chairman William Kennard

rejected calls last week for scrapping FCC ownership rules that prevent broadcasters from

owning more than one television station in the same market.

"I don't think that it's time to completely

deregulate all of the ownership rules in the broadcast industry," Kennard said at the

National Association of Broadcasters Convention here.

Instead, he extended an olive branch by inviting the NAB to

help craft "common-sense" ownership-relief rules, granting broadcasters

"flexibility" in acquiring new properties.

"At the same time, I don't think that we can

afford to keep broadcasters in the Dark Ages of black-and-white-era rules, because the

world has changed," he said. "With the changing realities of today's

marketplace, you do need the flexibility to seize these opportunities so that you can be a

player in the information age."

Kennard conceded that the FCC has been struggling with the

issue since the Telecommunications Act of 1996 instructed the agency to adjust or abandon

ownership limitations as a way of spurring competition.

"We have to bring these ownership-rule proceedings to

a close," Kennard said. "They've been pending for far too long. There is

too much uncertainty in the marketplace. We've been doing too much rule by waiver at

the FCC."

Meanwhile, during a later session, FCC commissioners

bristled at the notion that the agency was dragging its feet on digital must-carry rules

in order to goad cable operators and broadcasters into negotiating private deals.

Commissioner Susan Ness said digital TV remains an FCC

item, with plans calling for the agency to address the issue later this year.

"I can't tell you what the outcome will be. But I

don't think that anybody is winking an eye with respect to digital must-carry,"

Ness said, adding that she continuously urges cable operators and broadcasters to

"talk to each other."

Ness conceded that one concern is that digital must-carry

regulations would result in quality cable programming being bumped by operators that are

forced to carry broadcast offerings.

"It's a complicated issue, but [broadcasters]

have to come up with compelling programming," Ness said. "That's going to

make this a lot easier."

Asked about plans for boosting direct-broadcast satellite

competition, Kennard warned against assuming that "just because we only have

two" DBS providers, after DirecTV Inc. and EchoStar Communications Corp. wrap up

acquisitions, competition will diminish.

However, Jimmy Schaeffler, a DBS analyst with The Carmel

Group, noted that DBS licenses are decreasing at a time when the industry is about to hit

10 million subscribers.