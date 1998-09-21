Kaitz Dinner Honors Dolan

New York -- Cablevision Systems Corp. chairman Charles

Dolan used the bully pulpit of the Walter Kaitz Foundation Fund-Raising Dinner here last

week to attack restrictions on operators' abilities to program their systems.

More than 1,700 people attended the 15th annual affair at

the New York Hilton. The dinner is designed to promote minority hiring at cable companies.

While Dolan spoke about government and cable-network

practices that could discourage "the next generation of entrepreneurs," the man

who introduced him called on cable companies to expand their hiring practices to be more

inclusive of minorities.

"I challenge you tonight to take positive

action," Tele-Communications Inc. president and chief operating officer Leo J.

Hindery Jr. said, adding that companies should offer job fairs, training and competency

programs to bring more minorities into the industry.

In his speech, Dolan criticized must-carry rules that

translate into "must-buy," forcing basic-cable customers to pay for unwanted

broadcast signals. He also chastised networks for imposing practices on operators that

essentially force subscribers to pay for services that they do not want.

The four-hour affair, which was produced by MTV Networks,

also included a 35-minute concert by Natalie Cole.