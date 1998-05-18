Judge Slaps Injunction on PrimeTime 24

Washington -- A federal judge in Florida issued a

preliminary injunction last Wednesday barring satellite carrier PrimeTime 24 from selling

distant CBS and Fox network signals to home-dish owners who can receive the same

programming locally with an antenna.

Judge Lenore C. Nesbitt ruled that PrimeTime, the

nation's largest satellite seller of network signals, had to stop violating the

Satellite Home Viewer Act, which protects network affiliates from satellite transmission

of identical network programming from distant markets.

Nesbitt's ruling applies to PrimeTime's

distribution of CBS and Fox, but not of NBC and ABC, as they did not participate in the

suit.

Under the ruling, PrimeTime 24 will have to cut off service

to ineligible subscribers who were signed up after March 11, 1997.

DirecTv Inc. and EchoStar Communications Corp. distribute

PrimeTime's package via their direct-broadcast satellite services.

This probably means that thousands of dish-owners who will

lose CBS and Fox will flood Capitol Hill with complaints and demands for a change in the

law.

Broadcasters filed for an injunction to prevent local

network affiliates from losing advertising revenue to distant-network signals.

"For years, PrimeTime 24 has illegally provided

distant-network programming to DBS customers who, by law, should receive this programming

from their local station," said National Association of Broadcasters president Edward

Fritts, in a prepared statement.

PrimeTime 24 president and CEO Tom Casey was not planning

to issue a statement until after press time.