Judge Crushes Firms Craving to Stream TV

Washington -- The Canadian Web site iCraveTV shut down its

local-TV signal streaming service after a federal judge in Pittsburgh slapped the company

with a temporary restraining order about 48 hours prior to the kickoff of Super Bowl XXXIV

in Atlanta.

Toronto-based iCraveTV was sued Jan. 20 by the NFL, the

NBA, major Hollywood studios, CBS, ABC and Fox for retransmitting Buffalo, N.Y., TV

signals over the Internet without compensating copyright owners that hold distribution

rights to the programming.

In a two-page ruling late Jan. 28, U.S. District Judge

Donald E. Ziegler ordered iCraveTV to stop infringing on the plaintiffs' copyrighted

programming and to provide them with "copies of all their server logs." He

ordered iCraveTV to post a bond of $25,000 and file a report with the court no later than

Feb. 2 demonstrating compliance with the order.

"Judge Ziegler's ruling reaffirms that this is a

simple case about theft," said Jack Valenti, president of the Motion Picture

Association of America, in a statement. "This is first-step victory for creative

artists, consumers and copyright owners everywhere."

Apparently iCraveTV is complying with Ziegler's order. It

removed the TV signal portal and posted the following notice: "Access to stations and

listings is not available at this time."

In a Jan. 28 statement, iCraveTV president William Craig

said: "We have received the order of Judge Ziegler of U.S. District Court that was

issued this evening. We are complying fully with the order. We are considering all of our

strategic, technological and legal options. We have no further comment at this time."

The company is complying even though some question whether

a U.S court has jurisdiction over a Canada-based Web site.

Daniel Boehnen, a Chicago copyright attorney with

McDonnell, Boehnen, Hulbert & Berghoff, said iCraveTV has U.S. citizens associated

with the company who could be forced to comply with any ruling handed down by Ziegler that

may not apply strictly to the video-streaming company.

"Those (iCraveTV) people as individuals have to make

darn sure that the judge's orders are not disregarded, because they may be held

responsible otherwise," Boehnan said. "The judge could level penalties against

iCrave. I would expect the NFL and the plaintiffs would try to enforce that judgment

against assets of these individuals."

On Feb. 16, the U.S. House of Representatives'

Telecommunications Subcommittee is planning to hold a hearing on video streaming over the

Internet, including iCraveTV's actions.

More legal troubles are ahead for iCraveTV. Last week,

Canadian broadcasters filed for an injunction against iCraveTV's parent, TVRadioNow Corp.,

and sought $75 million in statutory and punitive damages.

"Bill Craig has no place left to hide," said

Michael McCabe, president and CEO of the Canadian Association of Broadcasters, in a

statement. "The full weight of Canadian and American law is now being brought to bear

against him and his renegade operation."