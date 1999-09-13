Journey, Barnum Power Fall Promos

For cable networks, September is a "sweeps" month

-- as in sweepstakes.

Leading the way are USA Network and A&E Network, which

are going all-out to promote AT&T Presents: Journey to the Center of the Earth

and P.T. Barnum, respectively.

Fox Family Channel and Country Music Television are other

networks that are part of cable's promotion quotient during September.

Journey -- plugged by USA as a four-hour primetime

miniseries starring Treat Williams -- will bow Tuesday and Wednesday (Sept. 14 and 15),

supported by a "Journey Down Under Sweepstakes," USA's first promotion

tie-in with 597-outlet Circuit City Stores Inc.

The integrated multimedia promotion, running through

Wednesday, offers a family trip to Australia as its grand prize, with tie-in hardcover

versions of the Jules Verne novel and soundtrack compact discs among the lesser prizes. Journey

was shot on location by Hallmark Entertainment in Australia and New Zealand.

On-air and radio spots, as well as print and online ads,

will drive consumers to Circuit City stores to enter the sweeps. In-store monitors will

run 40-second promos for the miniseries. With an average of 120 display TV sets in each

store, the retailer said in a prepared statement, more than 66,000 screens will show that

spot daily through this month.

Moreover, Circuit City's electronic-commerce Internet

page will feature a sweepstakes "hot button" linked to USA's dedicated

sweepstakes area, which will include a printable entry form.

USA is not alone in promoting new fall fare via sweepstakes

and other promotions.

A&E vice president of marketing Michael Mohamad

unveiled a batch of promotion tie-ins last week for P.T. Barnum, a two-part

original primetime movie about the flashy showman, which was also produced by Hallmark.

The first part of P.T. Barnum aired this past Sunday

(Sept. 12), with the second part slated for tonight (Sept. 13). The promotions are

"in the true spirit of P.T. Barnum," Mohamad said.

The tie-ins, developed with PDG Promotional Group and Civic

Entertainment Group -- PDG also worked with A&E on Horatio Hornblower

promotions earlier this year -- include linkups with Las Vegas' Circus Circus Hotel

& Casino, restaurant chain TGI Fridays Inc., affiliates and radio stations.

An affiliates sweepstakes promotion involving 130 systems

offers a trip to Circus Circus as its grand prize, while the hotel/casino itself is

offering patrons its own trip, to Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in New

York.

A&E also has a kids' tie-in with TGIF, including

place mats and mugs, while the American Library Association's members are competing

in a P.T. Barnum tie-in display contest for cash prizes.

Still other networks running fall promotions include Fox

Family and CMT, each with separate watch-and-win sweepstakes.

Fox Family is partnering with the National Milk Processor

Education Program and Dairy Management Inc. on a "Show and Tell Sweepstakes," in

which viewers must identify network stars from its new fall series who are wearing milk

mustaches in Fox Family's promos, then mail in postcard entries.

CMT's "What's the Word Sweepstakes"

calls for viewers to watch CMT Showcase throughout September, when the Dixie Chicks

are featured, in order to learn the "Chick Word of the Week." The grand prize is

a trip to Australia for the Dixie Chicks' Nov. 3 concert.