Jordan Stepping Aside at CBS

New York CBS Corp. chairman and CEO Michael H.

Jordan said last week that he intends to retire at the end of the year, and that CBS

president Mel Karmazin will take over as chief executive.

Karmazin -- who joined CBS in early 1997, when the former

Westinghouse Electric Corp. bought Infinity Broadcasting -- has been running the company

day-to-day since April.

Wall Street had expected Karmazin to replace Jordan at some

point, and CBS' stock price rose sharply last Thursday after the announcement. That

same day, CBS also released its third-quarter earnings, including a 57 percent cash-flow

increase and a smaller net loss.