Jones Spells Out Some Executive Bonuses

Jones Intercable Inc.'s top executives, whose careers

at the company will probably end when Comcast Corp. takes control early next year, will at

least be well-compensated as they head out the door.

According to the company's proxy statement, which

outlined actions to be voted on at the MSO's annual shareholders' meeting next

month, the top three executives under chairman and CEO Glenn Jones will get payments of

between $2.5 million and $4 million.

Other officers and employees are also in line for payments,

but they were not spelled out in the proxy.

Glenn Jones -- who agreed in August to sell his controlling

shares of the company to Comcast for $200 million -- will also be paid under a negotiated

termination of the eight-year employment contract that he signed in December 1994.

Under that contract, he was paid $2.5 million during the

first year, with cost-of-living increases after that. He made about $3 million in salary

and other compensation last year. If the Comcast deal closes Feb. 28, Jones would be paid

$8.3 million, according to the proxy.

Jones agreed to sell his controlling share to Comcast after

Comcast cut a side deal to buy Jones Intercable stock from BCI Telecom Holdings Inc.

(BTH). BTH had an option to buy those controlling shares sometime after December 2001.

Comcast has agreed to pay a total of about $700 million for

37 percent equity and 47 percent voting control of Jones Intercable.

Jones Intercable president James O'Brien -- a 16-year

employee at the company, who earned about $472,000 in salary, bonuses and other

compensation last year -- would be paid an amount that won't exceed $4 million on or

before the end of the year.

Kevin Coyle, group vice president, finance, would get up to

$3.25 million. And Ruth Warren, group vice president, operations, would get up to $2.5

million.

The payments are "in recognition of the contributions

... over a number of years of past service, and in connection with services rendered and

to be rendered during the transition period" to Comcast's acquisition of

control.

Glenn Jones was the only employee with a contract,

according to the proxy.

In sections discussing executive compensation, the proxy

took note of restructuring efforts at the company over the last several years. Jones built

and bought cable systems through limited partnerships, which were later bought out by the

company.

In the latest such transaction, limited partners have been

asked to approve Jones' $138.2 million buyout of the Palmdale, Calif., system, with

28,000 subscribers.

As of March, Jones owned about 74 percent of its subscriber

base (including pending deals), compared with 23 percent in June 1995.

Jones also had strong operating results, enjoying internal

subscriber growth of 3.1 percent, compared with the industry average of 2 percent, and

cash-flow growth of 12 percent, versus the average of 8 percent.

The company's dealings with assorted Jones affiliate

companies were also detailed in the proxy. In 1997, for example, Jones Intercable paid

Jones Financial Group Ltd., owned by Glenn Jones, about $3.5 million to advise on system

acquisitions and sales.

The proxy also recorded the losses that Jones Intercable

and Jones Cyber Solutions Ltd., a Jones International Inc. unit, incurred in an abortive

effort to develop a comprehensive billing system in-house. Jones Intercable recorded a

$14.2 million write-off in the fourth quarter of 1997 for the development work, which was

scrapped in late 1997.

On Aug. 31, Jones Intercable sold its share of the

billing-development venture to Jones Cyber Solutions for $3.1 million.