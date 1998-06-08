Jones Named TCI Communications CEO

Englewood, Colo. -- Marvin Jones, the top operating

officer at TCI Communications Inc., has taken the titles of unit president and CEO that

were held by Tele-Communications Inc. president and chief operating officer Leo J. Hindery

Jr., the company said last Monday.

Jones was COO at TCIC, TCI's cable unit. The new

titles recognize the fact that Jones oversees the cable operations, and they put him at

parity with unit chiefs Robert Bennett at Liberty Media Group and Gary Howard at TCI

Ventures Group, TCI spokeswoman LaRae Marsik said. Hindery will focus more on his role as

TCI's second-in-command, under chairman and CEO John Malone, she added.

Hindery named Jones as his COO shortly after coming on

board to run TCI's cable operations in February 1997.

"Marvin is a tremendously talented chief executive,

and he has distinguished himself by his stewardship of our cable operations," Hindery

said in a prepared statement, which also announced promotions for TCIC executives Barbara

Wood and Marvin Bond.

Wood was promoted to executive vice president, finance,

cable operations, from senior vice president of financial operations. Bond was promoted to

executive vice president of programming administration, from senior vice president.

Separately, TCIC said, Gary Bracken, executive vice

president and controller, will retire at the end of July. Bracken joined TCI as controller

in 1969 -- the year before the company's initial public offering.