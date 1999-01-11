Jones Has Impact with Lower-Tier Services

While the rest of the industry scrambles to move

subscribers onto more expensive digital and enhanced tiers, Englewood, Colo.-based MSO

Jones Intercable Inc. sees opportunity in lower-tier services.

Last February, Jones rebranded its entire channel lineup

under the name "Jones Impact," and it began offering four different levels of

service, including two targeted toward people who don't have cable:

"Local Impact," which includes

local-broadcast channels, a guide channel and a shopping channel, specifically for

low-income families and the elderly, priced between $10 and $12 per month.

"Real Impact," which includes Local Impact

service, all of the cable-news channels, The History Channel, Knowledge TV, The Learning

Channel and Discovery Channel, for between $18 and $19 per month. Real Impact is targeted

toward homes with families and toward the "elites" -- people who claim that they

aren't television viewers, but who would watch news, weather and educational

stations.

The other Impact service tiers are "Full Impact,"

the company's expanded offering, and "Digital Impact," Jones' digital

tier.

"With all of the homes that we pass that are not cable

homes, 64 percent will come to cable for less, not more," said Cynthia Winning, vice

president of marketing for Jones. "[With Real Impact], we have been able to migrate

the 'nevers' to our business."

Aside from bringing subscribers who have never had cable

into the fold, the lower tiers help to reduce churn for the entire system, and they have

proven to be extremely profitable.

"This is a way to cash-infuse the bottom end of the

business," Winning said. "The margins are wonderful."

Offering the downgraded tiers has had little impact on more

expensive product offerings.

"We have found that 75 percent of the households in

the Real Impact level are in the 45 year-old and up range, and one-half are new to

cable," Winning said. "Our classic cable customers are up in the Full Impact

level, and they are staying there. There is little downward movement."

The Local and Real Impact tiers must be strictly managed,

Winning added. Neither service is outwardly marketed; Jones identifies the appropriate

customers, and they receive direct-mail materials or telemarketing calls.

So far, Local and Real Impact are available to about 45

percent of Jones' customers. However, the company has stopped deploying the services

because of its pending acquisition by Comcast Corp.

"It will be up to Comcast if they want to continue

with it," Winning said.