Jones Closes Albuquerque Buyout

Englewood, Colo. --Jones Intercable Inc., continuing

its acquisition of cable systems from limited partnerships, said in a securities filing

last Tuesday that it completed its $222.9 million buyout of the Albuquerque, N.M., system,

with 114,000 subscribers.

Jones was paid $8.1 million for its role of managing the

system for three partnerships, known collectively as Cable TV Fund 12-BCD Venture.

The partnerships bought the Albuquerque system 12 years ago for about $85 million.