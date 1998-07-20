Jones Closes Albuquerque Buyout
By Staff
Englewood, Colo. --Jones Intercable Inc., continuing
its acquisition of cable systems from limited partnerships, said in a securities filing
last Tuesday that it completed its $222.9 million buyout of the Albuquerque, N.M., system,
with 114,000 subscribers.
Jones was paid $8.1 million for its role of managing the
system for three partnerships, known collectively as Cable TV Fund 12-BCD Venture.
The partnerships bought the Albuquerque system 12 years ago for about $85 million.
