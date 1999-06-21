Johnson Blasts BET Foes Plans

Chicago -- BET Holdings Inc. chairman Robert Johnson went

on the offensive last week in the debate over the need for a new family-values

African-American channel, questioning the need for such a service when BET already offers

several channels targeting African Americans.

Johnson said he was "perplexed" by recent calls

from AT&T Broadband & Internet Services president Leo J. Hindery Jr. for a

family-values channel targeted to an "undeserved" African-American community,

given the fact that BET offers four services targeted to that audience.

Johnson noted that while Black Entertainment Television has

57 million subscribers, offshoots BET on Jazz, premium service BET Movies/Starz!3 and

BET's digital gospel service have minimal carriage.

"We have responded to the African-American

community," Johnson said. "But what has been missing is the cooperation of the

operators. They have not accepted the programming that is already available, and it raises

the issue as to whether we've been treated fairly within the industry."

Hindery has said that he would commit AT&T

Broadband's resources and lobbying clout to a new African-American family-values

network. Sources said AT&T Broadband made an offer similar to one it presented to

Oxygen -- to give such a service 7 million subscribers by 2001 if the network lands other

affiliates.

Last week, MBC Network -- led by African-American

celebrities such as heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield and former Major League

Baseball star Cecil Fielder -- pitched operators at the National Show here.

MBC co-owner Alvin James said MBC already has deals with

Comcast Corp. and Peak Communications, and he hinted that it could land Adelphia

Communications Corp. soon.

"We're looking to take some responsibility to

provide family-values-driven programming as an alternative to what's on network and

cable TV today," he added.

While the service, currently carried on C-band, primarily

features gospel programming, James said, it will "evolve" into a more

broad-based, family-oriented service with several new and original shows.

"We're trying to give operators the assurance

that we can compete with other [entertainment] networks, rather than being perceived as a

gospel network," he added.

Johnson said he would be willing to work with operators to

develop a new public-affairs and entertainment service -- if the industry supported it

with significant distribution.

He added that his company would soon pitch a new network

with different economic models to operators to determine what would work best.

In fact, Johnson said, he would be willing to create a

nonprofit service if the industry is willing to help fund the venture. He estimated that

it would cost upward of $40 million.

"If it has to be on a 50-50 basis and we

don't make any money, we're willing to accept that if the industry wants

it," Johnson said. "If the industry is really serious, we would put together a

not-for-profit channel that makes sense for everyone."

BET plans a new slate of original programming for the

1999-2000 season, which includes a new late-night talk show and 10 original movies.

The network will also launch a multimillion-dollar

marketing campaign touting its programming and position within the African-American

community.