JIU Cyber Demo Needs More Pictures

Jones International University (www.jonesinternational.edu) displays

its seal of accreditation against a classic arch to form the logo for its home and other

pages --appropriately, since the site proclaims itself "the first cyber university to

be granted regional accreditation by the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

(NCA). Accreditation was granted March 5, 1999."

The free demonstration materials offer a sampling of two

fields of study, "Integrated Humanities" and "Negotiation and Conflict

Management." A course for cable operators' customer-service representatives is

apparently not yet available, at least not in JIU's demo.

The opening page for the Integrated Humanities demo is a

graphic of an eye in a yellow, orange and rust vortex over a desert valley, with a river

and lake glinting in sunlight -- in a sort of Dune-meets-New Age philosophy style

that jars a bit if one recalls the accreditation-seal logo.

The eye image's allegory extends to the text, which refers

to "the quest for self-enlightenment" and "the journey to the underworld,

the struggle between Culture and Nature, the process of education -- these are some of the

'universal' themes of Western Culture." Not entirely untrue, if one were

inclined to let the reductionist clichés slide.

In Homer's Odyssey, it alleges, "the Cyclops

obviously is associated with Nature, and Odysseus (with more than a bit of pride)

associates himself with Culture." But Odysseus also associates himself with gods and

goddesses, as well as his own mental agility. Interpretation calls for nuanced balancing,

rather than allegorical formula-crunching.

You need to download Macromedia Inc.'s

"Shockwave" and "Authorware WebPlayer" to view JIU's multimedia demo

(a jungle of links within links, with no clear path back to JIU).

After the nuisance of the download, the only graphic

provided in the Humanities demo is a flat and static diagram of Odysseus' itinerary.

Clicking on a location dot pulls up a text box that is sketchy and almost cartoonishly

oversimplified. One might expect a bit more from an accredited university course.

So although we're told by JIU that it's a "recipient

[of] two NewMedia Invision Awards," it's not apparent in the demo why: The entire

demo is predominantly text-based. Its bulleted lists are mostly graphics-free, despite

their frequent allusions to the courses' multimedia presentations.

As with other new-media services, much is promised, but few

are chosen to beta-test.

The site has the good taste to link to Tufts University's

Perseus Project, with its scholarly, annotated photo collection of Greek arts,

particularly architecture; and to the Internet Classics Archive at the Massachusetts

Institute of Technology. But that raises the question of what JIU has specifically

contributed on its own.

The sample quiz asked about the role of "gender"

in Minoan and Mycenean art: Of course it existed, but in the way we think of now?

"Analyze the images you see before you from a 'gender' point of view. What is

'male' about Mycenean productions? And what is 'female' about the Minoan

pieces?"

Certainly, it's worthy to help students see their personal

connections to significant or classic documents of history. But does it help anyone to

paint the customs and values of those documents in the colors of late 20th

century pop psychology and TV stereotypes?

A minor quibble, maybe, but two glaring grammatical flubs

were found on the Humanities demo, of all places, and they proliferate in other areas

(e.g., "to facilitate students learning process") -- certainly not a rare

phenomenon on the Web, but shouldn't a university help to set the tone and contribute to

our language health?

The demo in Negotiation and Conflict Management describes

its goal as to "actively manage conflict in a manner that has the greatest potential

to produce positive interactions and outcomes."

It gives a role-play sample posing this case: "The

Elroy Township road-maintenance crew consists of George, Andy and Pat Bill is a new

employee who joined the crew six weeks ago The immediate supervisor of all of them

is Rob. Al is the big boss, who supervises all maintenance activities of the township.

"For several years, the crew had tolerated problems

caused by Al overriding Rob's directions, but no one had said anything to Al.

"You will be scored on how well you define appropriate

aspects of conflict and how well you apply the theories and models from the course. The

clarity of your interactions will also influence your grade. The assignment should take

four to six hours, and it is worth 40 points."

One student's "Online Conference" reaction to the

dialog was: "[Al] definitely has a 'Competing Style' with a slant toward forcing

(as described in Fogler, Poole and Stutman, p.188). His main concern is with his own

position, and he disregards others' concerns."

This response uses textbook labels, as directed, then

proceeds proactively to motive analysis, recognizing classification's utility as a

starting point for detailed discussion, and not as a conclusion.

Another student responds: "The problem is that Al and

Bill are somewhat similar in their reactions. Bill will not give in to Al, but he is more

flexible in his competing style. I think, using the book's terminology, we can classify

his style as contending, and not forcing."

The perception of similarity beneath the surface difference

reflects some depth of thought and creativity.

Neither the professor's case study nor the student

responses are presented in Media Player, Shockwave or WebPlayer format (why bother

downloading them?) -- again, they are merely text-based. So much for drama. It's hard to

see the use of computer resources that even a bare classroom can facilitate replacing

actual theater games and human contact.

The sample quiz is in multiple-choice format, and although

not clogged, it's not entirely jargon-free. In fairness, that jargon is probably

translated in the textbooks.

The multiple-choice quiz sample calls for

judgment-demanding selection among shades of difference in the choices, avoiding the

oversimplification in other sections. Its sample assignment emphasizes the application of

studied principles, rather than mere regurgitation.

Aside from the bachelor's and master's programs in business

communications and the courses in humanities and conflict management, neither the demo nor

the intro materials make it clear which other fields the university offers degrees in.

Tuition for B.A. and M.A. programs, while a fraction of

that of major U.S. universities, is still not inconsiderable. One hopes the instructors

are fairly compensated for their extended availability.

A major advantage of JIU as a "cyber university"

is: "The convenience of taking classes on the Web lets you meet your educational

goals without sacrificing time at home and/or work. You'll never miss a class, since you

determine when to log on and when to study." But the as-yet-limited use of multimedia

is a drawback.

Perhaps videoconferencing via cable telephony could someday

facilitate online face-to-face interaction, with live voices expressing such responses as

doubt, reservation, surprise and even the elation of discovery in learning, which can be

contagious to classmates. The best colleges and universities tap the synergies of a

community of learners.

JIU is a promising alternative educational resource, and

its technology might enable one of the key factors in successful education -- one-to-one

interaction with talented instructors, or at least detailed feedback from them.

Let's hope that JIU continues to develop its use of

available Web technologies to extend such interactions.