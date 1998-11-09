Jedd Palmer Out at MediaOne

In yet another mismatch between a cable-industry veteran

and a telephone company turned MSO, MediaOne senior vice president of programming Jedd

Palmer exited the company last week.

Palmer, who was head of programming for Tele-Communications

Inc. before joining MediaOne, left after his position was eliminated in a corporate

restructuring. Judi Allen, MediaOne's senior vice president of marketing, will assume

his programming duties. Palmer, who joined MediaOne in January, declined to comment.

With the realignment, Allen was given a new title -- senior

vice president of video -- and she will handle both programming and marketing. According

to company sources, MediaOne wanted to streamline and have one executive each in charge of

its three lines of business: video, high-speed Internet access and telephony. Tom Cullen

is the MSO's vice president of Internet services, and Greg Braden is vice president

of digital-telephone services.

Although the restructuring was given as the reason for

Palmer's departure, sources familiar with the matter said his relationship with

MediaOne had been strained for some time.

"I couldn't imagine a worse fit," one

programmer said.

Sources said both sides had decided that it was best for

Palmer to leave, and an amicable deal -- under which Palmer may have done some consulting

-- was being negotiated in secret. But word of Palmer's coming exit leaked last

Thursday, reportedly infuriating MediaOne Group chairman and CEO Chuck Lillis, and the

consultant plan was scotched, one source said.

Palmer, who reported to executive vice president and chief

marketing officer Julie Dexter Berg, is the latest in a series of cable veterans who have

been unable to fit into the bureaucratic, go-by-the-book corporate culture of telcos that

have acquired MSOs. And his departure can't help but exacerbate Wall Street's

concerns about MediaOne's failure to fit into the tight-knit and

relationship-oriented cable industry.

"There's a fairly uniform feeling on the Street

that with its telephone mentality, MediaOne doesn't seem able to hold any management

from cable or to work with the rest of the cable industry, particularly regarding

high-speed data," one securities analyst said.

In particular, MediaOne -- then U S West Media Group --

topped the list of telcos that have alienated the cable industry when it acquired

then-Continental Cablevision Inc. and decided to move its headquarters from Boston to

Englewood, Colo.

Many respected Continental executives opted not to go to

Colorado, including former head of programming Rob Stengel, who was replaced by Palmer.

Aside from Palmer, during the past months, MediaOne has

also lost its regional managers for Atlanta, the West and the Southeast.

In a prepared statement, Berg said, "These

organizational moves give us the ability to more effectively design video products and

services, and to better integrate the many components involved in our core video business

We appreciate the contribution made by Jedd Palmer during his time at MediaOne, and

we wish him well for the future."

Palmer came to MediaOne after his duties as senior vice

president of programming at TCI were divided -- to be shared with another executive -- by

TCI president and chief operating officer Leo J. Hindery Jr.

Palmer is known as a skilled and tough negotiator, which

has won him a legion of both friends and enemies in the industry.

"He's a controversial character," one cable

veteran said.

In recent months, Palmer vocally complained to industry

colleagues about MediaOne and its culture of endless meetings and bureaucracy, and about

his lack of direct access to top officials there, such as president and CEO Jan Peters and

Lillis, according to several sources.

"Jedd grew up in the cable business, and there was a

cultural clash with MediaOne," one programming official said. "In cable, you

have to be quick and nimble. MediaOne is bureaucratic. And Jedd's problem is that

he's not political. Telcos are a political world."

Several sources said word that Palmer would actually be

leaving MediaOne first surfaced at the Women in Cable & Telecommunications dinner for

American Movie Classics president Kate McEnroe in Washington, D.C., the week of Oct. 26.

His relationship with MediaOne had been deteriorating, sources added.

"He's been confiding in friends for months about

how unhappy he was," one source said. "He was getting increasingly frustrated,

and he was becoming uncooperative, doing what he wanted to do. Then he started to do what

he wanted to do without consulting Julie [Berg]."

Allen does have a background in negotiating programming

deals for MSOs: She joined MediaOne in February, after Palmer, from Century Communications

Corp., where she was senior vice president of marketing and programming.

Several sources characterized Allen as ambitious and smart,

although she is less experienced than Palmer in negotiating programming deals.

MediaOne sent an internal e-mail to employees last Thursday

that described the restructuring, and it didn't mention Palmer's departure until

the ninth paragraph.