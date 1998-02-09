Japans No Picnic for Merged DTH Platforms

Tokyo -- While Japan's crowded direct-to-home platform

business became more rationalized last week with the merger of two services, the going

remains tough for contenders in the pay TV distribution business.

In order to compete more effectively with other players,

PerfecTV and Japan Sky Broadcasting announced that they would equally merge their services

under the PerfecTV name. Financial terms were not disclosed. The agreement is expected to

be finalized by April.

Japan's DTH market has included three commercial

contenders in the past: 18-month-old PerfecTV; JSkyB, which was slated to launch this

spring; and two-month-old, Hughes Corp.-backed DirecTv Japan. As if that weren't

enough, public broadcaster Japan Broadcasting Corp. (NHK) is putting together its own

digital DTH service, to be distributed by the BS-4 satellite.

Under the terms of the agreement, JSkyB's shareholders

-- News Corp., Softbank Corp., Sony Corp. and Fuji Television Network Inc. -- will receive

one share of PerfecTV stock for each share of JSkyB stock owned at the time of the merger.

PerfecTV's shareholders include four trading houses --

Itochu Corp., Sumitomo Corp., Nissho Iwai Corp. and Mitsui & Co. Ltd. -- plus their

equity-owned satellite operator, Japan Satellite Systems Inc., and Tokyo Broadcasting

System Inc.

Management of the merged entity will be shared, with JSkyB

president Hajime Unoki becoming chairman and PerfecTV president Koya Mita retaining his

title.

Entrenched PerfecTV has garnered about 605,000 subscribers

with its lineup of 107 video channels and 106 audio channels. DirecTv Japan, which

hasn't disclosed its subscriber base, currently offers 63 video channels -- a number

that's expected to grow to about 90 by April.

In addition to the competing DTH platforms, the overall pay

TV market in Japan is likely to become more heated, following the government's recent

announcement that it will speed up plans to provide digital terrestrial broadcasting. The

Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications said it will push to convert existing terrestrial

television in the Tokyo metropolitan region to digital by 2000, and to gradually expand

coverage to the rest of Japan by 2006.

The MPT plan proposes to set aside a 6-megahertz band --

the same used for analog broadcasting here -- for each station. Three times as many

digital programs can be aired in this bandwidth, provided that the resolution stays at

analog levels. Moreover, this band can also be used for high-definition television

programs -- a format long championed by NHK.

With the government's push, NHK will have two digital

terrestrial bands, in addition to digital satellite bands on its new bird. The 'Big

5' Tokyo-based private broadcasters will get one digital terrestrial band each. The

eighth band is to be allocated to University of the Air.