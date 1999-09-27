IVI Sues College, Op Over Carriage

Spokane, Wash. -- Internet Ventures Inc. said last week

that its affiliate was unceremoniously dumped from its contract to serve Eastern

Washington University, and it has filed suit against the institution and the local cable

operator.

The Internet-service provider's affiliate, Internet

On-Ramp, was serving about 40 percent of EWU's dormitory rooms with free Internet

access.

Kevin Graese, vice president of Davis Communications, the

cable operator in Cheney, Wash., described EWU as a beta-site testing IVI's service,

which does business in the area as PeRKInet.

Internet On-Ramp signed a deal with the university in July

1997 to provide the service. For three years, PeRKInet would be available for

students' free use in 900 dorm rooms. According to IVI's suit, the university

was free to bow out of the deal within the first year for "unsatisfactory

service," but only after written notification.

A spokeswoman for EWU said officials have not seen the

lawsuit, and she could not comment specifically. She added, however, that university

officials believe they have complied with the terms of the contract.

Graese, too, declined to comment until advised by

attorneys. But the defendants told local reporters that PeRKInet was dropped for technical

and service issues.

Davis and the university have since become affiliates of

competitor ISP Channel.

IVI filed its suit in Superior Court for the state of

Washington in Spokane. The suit is for breach of contract and business disparagement --

the latter charge related to published comments by university officials about the quality

of the service.