IVI Says Leased Access Should Be ISP Option

Washington -- Internet Ventures Inc. last week defended its

claim that Internet-service providers should be allowed to lease channel capacity from

cable operators under rules that were created to benefit video providers seeking to

compete against traditional cable and broadcast networks.

IVI, based in Redondo Beach, Calif., is trying to win a

ruling from federal regulators that would open cable Internet facilities to third-party

ISPs.

The cable industry is objecting, saying leasing rights were

reserved by law for providers of "video programming" comparable to video

programming produced by local-broadcast stations.

"The cable interests have entirely failed to show that

the video programming provided over the Internet is not comparable to that provided over a

television-broadcast station," IVI said. "The video programming provided by ISPs

need not be identical to that provided by television-broadcast stations, as long as it is

comparable."

IVI filed comments with the Federal Communications

Commission, which is considering expanded cable leased access to include companies that

provide Internet access.

The cable industry claims that Congress never intended to

force cable operators to lease channels to ISPs.