IVI Says Leased Access Should Be ISP Option
Washington -- Internet Ventures Inc. last week defended its
claim that Internet-service providers should be allowed to lease channel capacity from
cable operators under rules that were created to benefit video providers seeking to
compete against traditional cable and broadcast networks.
IVI, based in Redondo Beach, Calif., is trying to win a
ruling from federal regulators that would open cable Internet facilities to third-party
ISPs.
The cable industry is objecting, saying leasing rights were
reserved by law for providers of "video programming" comparable to video
programming produced by local-broadcast stations.
"The cable interests have entirely failed to show that
the video programming provided over the Internet is not comparable to that provided over a
television-broadcast station," IVI said. "The video programming provided by ISPs
need not be identical to that provided by television-broadcast stations, as long as it is
comparable."
IVI filed comments with the Federal Communications
Commission, which is considering expanded cable leased access to include companies that
provide Internet access.
The cable industry claims that Congress never intended to
force cable operators to lease channels to ISPs.
