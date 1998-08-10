IVI Drops Price of Modem Service

Los Angeles-based Internet Ventures Inc. last week dropped

the cost of its PeRKInet Internet access service to $29.95 per month.

IVI president Don Janke predicted that cable modem service

could reach a mass market relatively quickly if cable operators and their Internet service

providers across the country followed IVI's lead in lowering the price of high-speed

service.

"If others adopt this price, maybe you can sell these

cable modems at retail," he said.

Janke said that high-speed cable modems represent an

evolution -- not a revolution -- over the speed found on 56 kilobit per second modems that

many consumers use today.

"If this is an evolutionary product, it can't

double or triple in price from what's out there today," he said.

But the speed of IVI's Internet product is

considerably slower than what most larger cable operators are offering.

IVI's cable and wireless cable affiliates had been

charging "north of $50" per month, on average, for the high-speed service, which

incorporates a 256 kbps downstream throughput and a slower telephone return upstream,

Janke said.

Cable modems are at least 20 times faster than that, both

downsteam and upstream, due to larger operators' two-way networks. Most smaller

operators who buy turnkey services, such as PeRKInet and its competitors, cannot afford to

upgrade to two-way.

Of the new pricing structure, Janke insisted, "This is

not a loss leader. In our economic model, we're able to price at $29.95 and make

money."

The company named several cable and wireless cable

operators that have signed agreements for current or future PeRKInet service: Avenue TV

Cable in Ventura, Calif.; Cox Cable Humboldt of Humboldt County, Calif.; Davis

Communications in Deer Park, Wash.; Sun Country Cable in Groveland, Calif.; and American

Telecasting of Medford in Medford, Ore.

With the PeRKInet service, IVI supplies cable operators

with free hardware for subscribers. IVI uses cable modems from the financially struggling

Hybrid Networks Inc. Janke said Hybrid has fulfilled all its orders from IVI to date.

IVI plans to work with its cable and wireless affiliates to

offer free modem installation and setup for a limited time. The company also offers

customer service support to cable operators and ISPs who field Internet-related phone

calls from their subscribers.

In addition to PeRKInet, IVI provides dial-up Internet

access in the Western U.S. Although the company has explored some ventures in East Coast

markets, Janke said, its focus now is on "ex-urban markets" of 20,000 to 200,000

households in 11 Western states.

Janke said that IVI's goal is to own the underlying

ISPs in the markets it serves.