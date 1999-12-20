IVI Doubts FCC Win On Leased Access

Los Angeles -- Internet Ventures Inc. president Don Janke

said last week that he is pessimistic about gaining approval to lease video channels from

cable operators to provide Internet access.

Janke said he spent two days in Washington, D.C., meeting

with Federal Communications Commission officials about his request, and he came away

virtually certain that he would not prevail.

Janke said IVI -- a small Internet-service provider based

in Redondo Beach, Calif. -- was incapable of lobbying the issue at the same level as the

cable industry. "One side had half a lobbyist, and the other side had 50

lobbyists," he added.

IVI filed a petition with the FCC in June asking the agency

to force cable operators to lease 6-megahertz channels to ISPs. Under the law, cable is

required to set aside between 10 percent and 15 percent of its channels for leased-access

programmers.

The cable industry attacked the petition, saying leased

access is reserved for video providers, and not data-access companies like IVI.

FCC officials, commenting on the IVI case at the Western

Show here last week, indicated that IVI's legal arguments for relying on cable

leased-access rules were weak because the law requires leased-access programmers to

produce programming that is comparable to the output of local TV stations.

Janke claimed that video streaming is clearly video

programming: IVI built a Web portal that provides access to 75 U.S and foreign TV

stations.

David Goodfriend, cable adviser to FCC commissioner Susan

Ness, said the agency had to be sure that IVI's petition was consistent with the intent of

Congress when it passed the leased-access laws in 1984.

"The burden of proof is really on [IVI] to show that

the statute contemplated what they have in mind," Goodfriend said. "That has to

be able to stand up in court, whether or not this fits the statutory definition [of video

programming]."

IVI fought the leased-access issue alone. America Online

Inc. and MindSpring Enterprises Inc., leaders of the OpenNet Coalition, refused to throw

their considerable weight behind the leased-access approach to prying open cable networks

to third-party ISPs.