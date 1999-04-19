IVI Complains in Spokane

Spokane, Wash. --Internet Ventures Inc. renewed its

bid for leased-access carriage on AT&T Broadband & Internet Services' cable

system here last week

IVI's Internet On-Ramp affiliate complained to city

manager William Pupo and the Spokane Cable Advisory Board, asking that AT&T

Broadband's franchise be lifted if it does not allow IOR to offer Internet access

over its cable system.

The complaint alleges that the franchise that AT&T

Broadband inherited from Tele-Communications Inc. requires that the operator of the local

system "make channels available" to unaffiliated programmers under federal

leased-access requirements.

IVI wanted a single 6-megahertz channel to use to offer

Internet access, but TCI refused.

Kenneth Watts, general manager of the Spokane system, said

AT&T Broadband would "vigorously defend" its position that federal

leased-access rules apply only to video providers.