Italian Single-DTH-Platform Plan Threatened

Milan, Italy -- The possibility of an agreement to create a

single direct-to-home television platform in Italy is looking less likely, as new

developments are pushing the coalition between public broadcaster RAI, Telecom Italia and

Cecchi Gori's Telemontecarlo group toward establishing a second platform to compete

with the existing Telepiu platform.

Italy's minister of communications Antonio Maccanico

and Mediaset president Fedele Confalonieri still maintain that a single platform is

desirable. However, Maccanico has granted a renewable six-month experimental license to

TI/RAI-owned cable operation Stream to launch a digital DTH service. Tests began May 1

with a hybrid channel called Cult TV, which is stocked with programming from Stream's

cable bouquet. Stream's cable service has 40,000 subscribers.

The move is seen as a demonstration of TI's and

RAI's will to push ahead with a second platform, possibly in partnership with French

DTH player Television Par Satellite. However, many believe that the move by TI and RAI was

merely intended to create leverage to bring France's Canal Plus, which owns 90

percent of Telepiu, back to the negotiating table with terms on a single platform that TI

and RAI find more favorable.

Although Canal Plus agreed to relinquish majority control

(70 percent) of the digital platform to the TI/RAI/Cecchi Gori consortium in October, the

talks stalled over the reported 1.82 trillion lire ($US1 billion) price tag that Canal

Plus placed on the shares, based on the value that it brings by contributing the Telepiu

subscribers.

Meanwhile, Canal Plus has discussed the possibility of

floating 20 percent of Telepiu on the stock market. The move is seen as an indication that

Canal Plus is preparing an alternative way of raising much-needed capital for Telepiu if

the negotiations to form a single digital platform for Italy finally collapse.

Despite Mediaset's existing partnership with Canal

Plus through Mediaset's 10 percent stake in Telepiu, insiders said Mediaset itself is

keeping its options open. Confalonieri is said to be considering the possibility of

switching allegiance to an all-Italian consortium if RAI and TI finally decide to go ahead

with their own platform.

The possibility of digital terrestrial television is also

being examined by Mediaset, which is keen to exploit the multichannel possibilities that

digital technology represents in order to overcome the imminent loss of its third

terrestrial-analog channel, Rete 4. Last year's new media law obliged Mediaset to

transfer Rete 4 from terrestrial to satellite distribution by 1999.

According to Carlo Freccero, head of RAI's second

terrestrial-analog channel, Raidue, the development of digital cable and satellite

platforms will be overshadowed by DTT. "Despite the apparent simplicity of satellite

distribution, the future for TV in Italy lies with terrestrial delivery for a multichannel

digital system, similar to the British consortium being supported by the BBC [British

Broadcasting Corp.]," Freccero recently commented.

Cecchi Gori's Telemontecarlo has committed to abiding

by whatever decision RAI and TI finally make, whether they launch a second digital

platform or partner with Canal Plus. Cecchi Gori recently announced that it is preparing

to launch a bouquet of up to 10 digital pay TV channels with an as-yet-unnamed U.S.

partner, which is thought to be Warner Bros. International Television.