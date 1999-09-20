Israeli DTH Firm Ups Investment

Tel Aviv, Israel -- Direct-to-home platform YES -- formerly

known as DBS Satellite Services -- is increasing its investment in the country's first DTH

offering by more than 50 percent, due to an unexpectedly aggressive reaction to the threat

of competition from Israel's three cable companies.

YES's original business plan called for an investment of

$250 million in startup costs. The company will boost that by $140 million, or 56 percent,

to $390 million, according to sources.

The spending increase is driven by the fact that Israel's

three cable operators, Golden Lines, Matav-Cable Systems Ltd. and Tevel Israel

International Communications, have been on a massive spending spree, paying high prices to

buy international syndicated programming for their own channels. YES, therefore, feels

obliged to increase its own programming investment and also recognizes that it will have

to spend more on marketing than planned, sources said.

In addition to acquiring programming from abroad, one

controversial local deal saw the cable operators pay $120 million for rights to Israel

Football League games over the next six years.

The DTH provider will receive $90 million in new funding in

the form of long-term bank loans from Israel Discount Bank. That's in addition to the

5-year, $200 million loan YES has with the bank.

The other $50 million will be put up by some or all of the

companies that form the YES consortium. YES is the product of the merger of two of the

four investor groups aiming to build DTH businesses here.

It is unclear which companies will contribute additional

funds to YES.

Three members of YES' original investor group -- Clal

Investments, Ishpar Group and Ronald Lauder's Jerusalem Capital Studios -- this month

reportedly agreed to sell their combined 30 percent share in YES to local businessman Gad

Ze'evi for $6 million. But Israeli Antitrust Commissioner David Tadmor may intervene if he

feels Ze'evi's stake in Keshet, one of the three owners of broadcaster Channel 2, bars him

from owning a share of another media company.

National telco Bezeq Israel Telephone is also a partner in

YES.

YES could not be reached for comment by press time.