Israel Approves First DTH License

Tel Aviv, Israel -- The Israeli government has approved its

first direct-to-home satellite-TV license, effectively opening the country's pay TV

market -- currently dominated by cable -- to competition.

The license was approved for a consortium that was the

product of a merger between two formerly rival bidders -- the Ishpar Group and a

consortium led by Bezeq, Israel's national telephone company. The new partnership has

not been named.

Bezeq is the partnership's largest shareholder, with

33 percent. Ishpar, Sony Pictures' Israeli representative, holds 24 percent.

Investment company Lidan Investments and telecommunications firms Eurocom and Gilat

Satellite Communications each hold 11 percent. Clal Investments, another investment

company, owns 10 percent.

The merger of the two investor groups put the new

consortium in a stronger financial position. It came on the eve of receiving approval of

its license bid. In order to receive the DTH license, the consortium must pay the

government a fee of $7.5 million and prove that it has further assets of $7.5 million.

"These two groups want to succeed, and to succeed, we

knew that we had to be together," said Gilad Hayman, a Bezeq spokesman. "A lot

of money is needed. Together, we have a chance."

That said, some internal disagreements are already emerging

from within the group. A board meeting called last Monday to choose a new leader and

bestow a name on the new company ended inconclusively when Bezeq's candidate, Eitan

Rabv, failed to gain sufficient backing.

The group said Poalim Investments is also expected to join

the consortium if it receives approval from the Ministry of Communications. The ministry

last week was investigating whether Poalim's cable assets -- which include indirect

stakes in a number of operators -- create a conflict of interest and prevent it from

investing in DTH.

The ministry has withheld license approval for a second DTH

bidding group, headed by Prosper Abitbul and Arik Ben Hamu. However, that license could be

awarded as early as this week.