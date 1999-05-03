ISPs Stake Broadband Claim

Baltimore -- Developments on several fronts last week

combined to serve notice that from now on, ISPs will be a force to be reckoned with on

cable's residential broadband turf.

The annual Internet-Service Provider Convention here was

the focal point for a wave of new products and ISP initiatives that promise to combine the

high-speed connectivity of digital-subscriber-line technology with the integrated voice

and data capabilities of Internet protocol-based services.

Even the smallest ISPs would be able to break into the

residential and SoHo (small-office/home-office) broadband markets.

At the heart of the sea change in ISP prospects is the

maturing of DSL technology, and especially the completion of the G.Lite standard for

residential applications, noted Jim Donedero, director for service-provider marketing at

Nortel's public-data-networks unit.

"We're going to see much heavier investment,

particularly by the telcos, in DSL as a result of the completion of G.Lite," Donedero

said.

Wholesale availability of G.Lite transport from telcos and

competitive local-exchange carriers will quickly open a 1.5-megabit-per-second path to

consumers for ISPs, he added.

The Universal ADSL Working Group, which spearheaded the

G.Lite initiative, plans to disband in June, Donedero noted, in recognition that "the

standards issue is largely off the table."

At that time, in conjunction with the Supercomm convention,

the industry will report on telco trial results and conduct an interoperability

demonstration to officially launch the move to commercial deployments of G.Lite, he added.

Nortel has been supplying Bell Canada a proprietary

"One Meg" DSL solution that employs some of the same techniques used in G.Lite

to support longer reach for DSL and the use of one line in the home for voice and DSL

service, Donedero noted.

"We've demonstrated the viability of splitterless

DSL [the one-line-in-the-home approach], and [we've shown] that you can deploy the

technology in a very rapid time frame," he added.

Within seven weeks from the start of deployment, Donedero

said, Bell Canada has extended service to more than 100 central offices in Toronto, Quebec

and Ottawa, representing more than 2 million local lines, with prices pegged at $C39.95

($US26.75) per month, including Internet access and transport components. "The bottom

line is that demand has been surprisingly strong for this consumer-based service," he

added.

Sensing that a consumer-friendly, easy-to-deploy DSL option

is at hand, the leading CLEC wholesalers of DSL connections to ISPs are quickly moving to

install DSL facilities in central offices that serve residential neighborhoods.

Covad Communications Group Inc., for example, announced

plans to deploy consumer-oriented DSL nationwide. The other leaders -- NorthPoint

Communications and Rhythm NetConnections Inc. -- are beginning to expand their deployments

to include residential COs.

NorthPoint enhanced its consumer orientation in an

agreement with Enron Communications Inc., a new supplier of national backbone support for

delivery of broadband multimedia content in the IP format.

NorthPoint -- which is now in 17 markets and 36 cities,

with plans to be in 28 markets and 68 cities by year's end -- will draw on

Enron's ability to consolidate multimedia streams from a wide array of content

aggregators and single-site suppliers. That way, it can provide outsourcing support for

ISPs that want to deliver consumer packages of high-speed multimedia.

"NorthPoint started out with a business plan built on

the outsourcing model, so that we would be able to offer whatever support [was necessary],

in addition to the basic DSL transport that ISPs need," NorthPoint chief technical

officer Bill Euske said. "That applies to back-office, customer care and marketing of

consumer services, as well as business services."

NorthPoint also entered into a deal with Microsoft Corp.,

which will invest $30 million in NorthPoint's initial public offering, with plans to

purchase wholesale provisioning of approximately 100,000 NorthPoint DSL lines over the

next two years.

The alliance will focus on developing specifications for

standards-based content-delivery interfaces for next-generation broadband services,

officials said.

"Our work on the analysis of end-user broadband

requirements and the specifications of a content-delivery interface will make these new

services more applicable and accessible to consumers and businesses," said Thomas

Koll, vice president of Microsoft's Internet-customer unit.

Koll noted that the deal includes plans by NorthPoint to

make available customized, co-branded versions of the MSN (Microsoft Network) portal to

NorthPoint's ISP customers, currently totaling more than 85 nationwide.

MSN, through its DSL-services unit, recently began trials

of DSL services in four markets, preparing to introduce broadband-enhanced content over

the portal.

Microsoft plans to introduce a series of new products for

ISPs over the next year. Officials did not disclose specifics, but they said the new

products would build on the integration programs already introduced for Windows NT-based

applications in order to embrace broadband applications to homes and small businesses.

For example, the company plans to use the new XML

(Extensible Markup Language) protocol designed for creating multimedia Web pages, along

with other software, to make it easier to manage "Web farms" that deliver

multiple types of services in different market niches.

ISPs are also getting new support from Lucent Technologies,

which chose the ISP Convention to unveil what one official termed "the most

revolutionary set of products that Lucent has introduced since its creation."

These include a new "call-feature server," the

"7R/E," to be shipped starting in the fourth quarter. It will allow ISPs and

other service providers to deliver over packet networks virtually every service and

feature available on Lucent's public-network class-5 switches.

"We're merging the reliability and features of

the 5ESS switch with the efficacy of data networking," said Frank D'Amelio, vice

president of product management and marketing for Lucent's switching and

access-solutions group.

The server will make more than 3,000 calling features --

including such popular components as call forwarding, three-way calling, caller ID and

911, which are now are supported by the 5ESS -- available to anyone who connects an

IP-telephony network to the switch, D'Amelio said.

The 7R/E includes packet gateways that provide a direct

interface between IP-telephony networks and the public switched networks in conformance

with the H.323 gateway standard, allowing service providers to combine the functions of

intelligent networking and gateway support in a single rack-mounted unit, he noted.

The system supports interfaces with any type of narrowband

or broadband packet-access network, including DSL and cable, he added.

At the same time, Lucent focused new energy on the ISP

market by introducing a new class of Internet products tied to its "PathStar Business

Service Exchange" -- a customer-premises unit that supports voice and data switching

and routing; integrated access; and services such as IP telephony, Internet virtual

private networks and remote-access outsourcing.

The new product line fits the groundswell of activity in

the ISP domain, where hosted applications for small businesses have become a hot source of

new revenues.