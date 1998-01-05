ISPs, CLECs Eye Wider Rollout of DSL Service

Pacific Bell's Silicon Valley DSL platform has become the

launchpad for an Internet service provider and other entities who are preparing to go

nationwide with use of telco lines in the delivery of high-speed data services.

Concentric Network Corp., an ISP, and Covad Communications

Co., a competitive local-exchange carrier (CLEC), have begun using digital-subscriber-line

technology to deliver multiple tiers of fast data services over Pacific Bell's lines in

several Bay area localities.

Another 'P-CLEC' devoted to packet

communications, Northpoint Communications, and other ISPs are said to be preparing

launches in the area as well in first steps toward much wider offerings.

Concentric, a provider of Internet connections to business

customers in markets representing about 90 percent of the U.S. population, is exploiting

PacBell's new FasTrak DSL platform to provide Internet access and other value-added

services to customers in the Bay area.

In contrast, Covad, with investment support from venture

capital firms and Intel Corp., has just started out as a CLEC offering services directly

to corporate customers and to ISPs using its own DSL platform in conjunction with leased

lines from PacBell.

Concentric, which began offering services commercially in

late November, will eventually use facilities supplied by P-CLECs like Covad as well as

the facilities of incumbent carriers, said Jim Southworth, director of advanced networking

services and technologies at Concentric.

'We'll probably end up working with a dozen to a

dozen-and-a-half entities, including CLECs as well as RBOCs [regional Bell operating

companies], as we expand DSL offerings across the country,' Southworth said.

Concentric's initial offering is tied only to the PacBell

service, which is available from 13 central offices in the Bay area, Southworth said.

PacBell offers a symmetrical 384 kilobit-per-second (kbps) line rate at $80 per month for

residential users and $135 for business users. Its asymmetrical service -- at 1.5 megabits

per second downstream and 384 kbps upstream -- costs $150-$250 per month.

The carrier plans to expand the DSL offerings to most of

the central offices (COs) in the Bay area as well as to a large share of COs in Los

Angeles and Orange Counties, San Diego and Sacramento over the next year, said Michael

Powell, director of DSL marketing for PacBell parent SBC Communications Inc. SBC, now

offering DSL through four COs in Austin, Texas, also plans a big push in that state this

year with rollouts planned for Houston and Dallas as well as additional COs in Austin, he

added.

SBC is about to add several ISPs to its list of partners in

these rollouts, Powell said. Later in the year, the carrier will also bring its own ISP

subsidiary into the mix, he added.

Concentric, which supplies Internet access and a multitude

of other value-added services, charges residential and business customers alike $95 a

month for unlimited usage at the lower speed and $195 at the higher speeds. Eventually,

the company will implement usage-based rates, Southworth said.

These rates are on top of what PacBell gets for DSL access.

Users also must pay $450 for the modem and an installation fee that averages about $125.

In contrast, residential subscribers to cable data services

typically pay about $40 per month with the cost of the modem included, along with about

$100 for installation. To businesses, Cable operators are charging in the range of $150

per month and up, including the modem.

Powell said pricing for FasTrak is still in flux.

'These are not mass consumer prices at this

point,' he said.

Concentric plans to expand the offering in California to

wherever PacBell expands its DSL platform, Southworth said. In addition, the company is

preparing to roll out DSL services in a number of other major markets this year, including

New York, Atlanta, Dallas and Washington, D.C.

Most of Concentric's customers receive the DSL service over

their existing lines rather than taking a second line to get the service, Southworth

noted. The carrier supplies a coupler at the premises that siphons off the DSL data signal

to a line that is directly installed to the user's modem. A typical customer might be a

telecommuter with a single modem outlet or a small business with a unit serving multiple

users.

Installation has proceeded slowly through the early phase

of the rollout, with PacBell pursuing a conservative policy of line qualification before

it hooks customers up.

'We've seen only about a third of the service area

qualifying for connectivity, rather than the 60 percent or so we anticipated,'

Southworth said.

But Southworth and Powell both said this will change now

that PacBell has had enough field experience to set more liberal parameters on line

qualification.

'We're adjusting the line qualification numbers with

the intention of getting to the 70- to 75-percent qualification level over time,'

Powell said.

One factor improving the percentage of coverage for DSL

involves second line installations, where the new lines often have fewer impediments than

existing lines. PacBell will install second lines 'when requested,' Southworth

said, but it is not pushing this approach, given its interest in using DSL to leverage

greater value out of existing plant.

The second line approach is one of the benefits Concentric

sees in its plans to eventually tap services offered by P-CLECs such as Covad. Moreover,

making use of the alternative carriers gives the ISP an opportunity to broaden the

high-speed offering to areas not equipped with DSL facilities from LECs, Southworth said.

Wide coverage is a key selling point in Covad's strategy,

said Lou Pelosi, director of marketing at the CLEC. PacBell is using ADSL gear supplied by

Alcatel and linking its central offices into Concentric's network via DS-3 (45 megabits

per second) lines.

Covad is providing ISPs an alternative to the primary telco

by setting up its own DSL platform at the central office and providing its own links

between the COs and its ISP or individual enterprise customers.

Covad, which launched services in early December, is

offering what is known as 'IDSL,' meaning ISDN-like (integrated services digital

network) DSL, that operates at 144 kbps in each direction, as well as two versions of

higher-speed symmetrical DSL at 384 kbps and 1.1 mbps and a 1.5-mbps/384-kbps asymmetrical

service, Pelosi said.

'IDSL gives us the opportunity to offer a higher-speed

service over the 30 percent or so of the lines that are too long to support the high-speed

rates,' he said.

The company's flat monthly rates are $90 and $125 for the

lower-speed symmetrical services and $195 for the higher-speed symmetrical and the

asymmetrical services. The price is the same for ISPs as it is for direct corporate

customers of the CLEC.

'With ISPs we supply the platform and install the line

as a supplier of second-tier support, leaving ownership of the customer and first-tier

support to them,' Pelosi said.

Covad is supplying modems for the IDSL service from Cisco

Systems Inc. and Pulsecom Corp. at about $250 per unit, while the higher-speed modems,

from Diamond Lane Communications, sell for $550. The firm will consider higher-speed

options as the technology evolves but is satisfied with these performance and price levels

at this point, Pelosi said, acknowledging that equipment and monthly prices now are well

above the levels that will support a mass-consumer market product.

Covad, currently passing about 400,000 households and small

business locations in the Bay area, has already negotiated or is negotiating

interconnection agreements with telcos in a number of regions around the country, with

plans to expand to a number of additional states in 1998, Pelosi said.

'ADSL is proving to be a cost-effective technology

that will allow us to move quickly to widescale service offerings,' he added.