ISPs Argue for Access to Cable Backbone

Washington -- Some of the nation's largest

Internet-service providers are demanding access to cable's high-speed networks -- and

the Federal Communications Commission is listening.

In the years ahead, the FCC could end up issuing orders

that make cable operators sell high-speed transmission services to unaffiliated ISPs like

America Online Inc. -- the nation's No. 1 online company, with 12 million

subscribers.

This means that companies like @Home Network and Road

Runner would have to sell their excess capacity to ISPs.

The issue was teed up two weeks ago, with the release of a

119-page paper prepared by FCC staff member Barbara Esbin, "Internet Over Cable:

Defining the Future in Terms of the Past."

Esbin's paper concluded that cable Internet services

-- and the multimedia nature of Internet content itself -- do not mesh neatly with

established regulatory concepts like "cable service," "telecommunications

service" and "information service."

She wrote that the FCC -- and perhaps Congress -- might

have to develop a new regulatory road map and language to fit the Internet.

AOL is pitching to FCC officials the idea of giving

unaffiliated ISPs access to cable networks that offer Internet access on the same terms

and conditions.

AOL's main argument is that FCC rules that require the

regional Bell operating companies to offer unbundled interconnection have permitted

virtually anyone to enter the Internet-access business.

AOL, according to FCC sources, is telling the commission

that at some point, the agency should apply open-network rules to cable operators to

ensure that flourishing ISP competition in the narrowband world can migrate seamlessly

over to the broadband world.

The cable industry is adamantly opposed to AOL's

approach, saying that it defeats the purpose of the Telecommunications Act of 1996.

"It destroys the incentive for companies to build

competitive broadband plant, which is a big part of the 1996 Act and a big part of the

FCC's current public policy, which is broadband-to-home," said Daniel Brenner,

vice president of law and regulatory policy for the National Cable Television Association.

AOL representatives declined to respond to questions about

its Internet-policy positions at the FCC. But AOL chairman Stephen M. Case has been quoted

as advocating open access to cable facilities.

@Home CEO Thomas Jermoluk responded by saying that if it

didn't include revenue sharing, the idea was "nuts," and it would transform

cable's plant into "a dump pipe."

AOL's timing couldn't be better, as FCC chairman

William Kennard has decided to make deployment of broadband services a key goal of his

young administration.

And this week, AOL, phone companies and cable operators are

expected to file comments with the FCC regarding the implementation of Section 706 of the

Telecommunications Act. That section requires the FCC to take "immediate action"

to promote broadband deployment if it finds that advanced telecommunications capability is

not being deployed to all Americans in a "reasonable and timely fashion."

The issue could center on defining Internet service. Cable

argues that the Internet is similar to a cable service -- like Cable News Network -- and

that nothing under the act mandates that operators open their networks.

"There is absolutely no basis under the Communications

Act -- particularly under Section 706 -- for the unbundling of the cable plant to provide

access to others who want to get on it, beyond the limited rights that are established for

video programmers under leased access and the PEG [public, educational and government]

requirements," Brenner said.

Esbin's paper posits that it would not be a stretch of

current cable rules for local franchising authorities to require operators to allow

public-access programmers to provide Internet services.

She wondered if leased-access rules could be an avenue for

unaffiliated ISPs to access cable's high-speed plant, as a cable Web service such as

@Home could be considered "a channel of programming."

Brenner said PEG and leased access "are not

common-carrier platforms for data and voice. They were for video programming."

But, the counterargument goes, with the convergence of the

personal computer and the TV, full-motion video over the Internet is close at hand.

Eric Breisach, a cable attorney who has debated the

regulatory status of Internet service with city officials, said operators can expect to

encounter trouble at the local level as far as whether the Internet is viewed as a

"cable service," a "telecommunications service," or an

"information service."

If it is a cable service, Breisach said, existing franchise

agreements would not have to be amended. But at renewal time, cities might insist that

operators provide Internet services.

"If you don't provide it, or you don't

provide it well enough, can it be a basis for nonrenewal of your cable franchise?" he

wondered.

If Internet service is a telecommunications service, he

said, cities could not require the cable operator to provide it in order to obtain

cable-franchise renewal. But the city could require a telecommunications franchise and

collect franchiselike fees.

If Internet service is an information service, Breisach

said, cities could: require a separate cable-modem-service franchise; demand more than 5

percent of revenue; and perhaps decline to renew a cable franchise until the operator

offered Internet services.

"The open policy discussion contained in this [FCC]

paper is going to bring the municipal consultants out of the woodwork," Breisach

said.