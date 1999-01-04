ISP Channel Signs Launch Contracts

Mountain View, Calif. -- ISP Channel, the high-speed

Internet-service provider owned by SoftNet Systems Inc., said it has signed service

agreements with Coaxial Communications and Cedar Communications and extended its existing

contract with SunTel Communications LLC (formerly Sun Country Cable).

ISP Channel also said Teleponce Cable TV, of Puerto Rico,

agreed to provide high-speed Internet access through cable modems to Teleponce's

125,000 homes passed in Ponce, Puerto Rico. In all, ISP Channel has signed affiliate

agreements with 25 cable operators.

Coaxial, of Columbus, Ohio, plans to launch ISP Channel

service to 72,500 homes in Amelia, Liberty and Hilliard, Ohio.

Pleasanton, Calif.-based SunTel signed a master agreement

to partner exclusively with ISP Channel in its existing 21,000 homes-passed service area

and in all future systems. Those markets include Groveland, Pine Mountain and Lake

Almanor, Calif., and a newly acquired property in Winnemucca, Nev.

Cedar Communications of Lakewood, Wash., adds 6,500 homes

passed to a growing Washington state cluster that now passes about 92,000 homes that also

includes Northland Communications systems. Northland is also an ISP affiliate. That

clustering allows ISP Channel to leverage its regional data center through shared data

communication infrastructure costs.

ISP Channel is one of several turnkey data providers that

offer to absorb capital and operating costs for cable affiliates in exchange for a cut of

revenues.