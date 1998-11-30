ISP Channel in Satellite Data Deal

ISP Channel parent SoftNet Systems Inc. has agreed to buy

Intelligent Communications Inc. (Intellicom) in a deal aimed at creating satellite links

between the Internet provider and cable operators.

For about $10.5 million in stock, SoftNet will buy the

former Xerox Skyway Network, which provides two-way satellite Internet access using

proprietary VSAT (very small aperture terminal) technology. The network was originally

designed to provide broadband links among Xerox Corp. sites and Xerox customer locations.

Intellicom is based in Fremont, Calif., close to ISP Channel's headquarters.

ISP Channel said the VSAT connections to cable headends

should cut infrastructure costs by eliminating telephone-company T-1 connections. As a

result, ISP Channel figures to be able to provide a full suite of Internet services to

cable systems with fewer than 1,000 subscribers each, as well as to individual

multiple-dwelling-unit complexes. "This makes the MDU market a reality," ISP

Channel president Ian Aaron said.

Aaron added that Intellicom already provides

satellite-delivered Internet connectivity to about 50 Internet-service providers and

20,000 end-user customers. He said the new technology will be integrated into the

service's offering before the deal closes.

After the deal announcement -- which drew some national

media coverage last Monday -- SoftNet's share price rose to as high as $21 in heavy

trading before closing at $16.75 -- down $1.13, or 6 percent.

Other turnkey data providers dealing with cable operators

-- as well as some small cable operators -- have also identified VSAT technology as a way

to avoid the cost of telco links to small customers.

"If we can prove it out, it'll be great,"

High Speed Access Corp. president Ron Pitcock said last week.

HSA has been conducting a trial using VSAT technology, and

the company hopes that it eventually will be effective. But for now, there are latency

issues -- delays that accompany the transmission of data to and from satellites -- and

return-path bandwidth constraints, he said.

Windbreak Cable president Bill Bauer has formed a separate

unit, InterTECH Inc., to market a VSAT-based data solution to small operators. "Our

system does work very, very well," Bauer said. "We've got five systems with

live, paying customers in operation."

Aaron, too, said Intellicom has resolved latency problems

with software and caching. Intellicom offers download capacities of 2 megabits per second

to 10 mbps and upstream transmission rates of up to 256 kilobits per second.

As an example of the cost savings, Aaron said, ISP Channel

pays about $4,000 per month for some T-1 circuits. Intellicom's retail charge for

2-mbps downstream speed is $1,700 per month.

Capital costs are important to ISP Channel and other

turnkey data providers since the process of setting up the data services is

capital-intensive. SoftNet was forced to pull a $150 million bond offering over the

summer, when the new-issues market dried up due to global market gyrations. But Aaron said

the Intellicom acquisition helps more with ongoing network costs.