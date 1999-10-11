ISP Channel Retailing Deal Leads to Self-Provisioning

ISP Channel's new retailing relationship with national

chain RadioShack is going beyond cable-modem sales and into tests of self-provisioning

systems aimed at eliminating installation truck rolls.

Along with its recently announced agreement to begin

selling high-speed Internet-access service at select RadioShack outlets, ISP Channel will

use Cisco Systems Inc.'s "Subscriber Registration Center" (CSRC)

self-provisioning solution in pilots at several of those stores.

Both the retail and provisioning efforts mark an aggressive

effort to place ISP Channel in front of potential subscribers -- who can view or try out

the service firsthand -- and to cut acquisition costs by promoting self-installation and

enlisting retailers to carry the ball of selling modems and service activations.

"Normally, we spend $250 [per subscriber] for

subscriber-acquisition costs," said Ian Aaron, president of ISP Channel's

parent, SoftNet Systems Solutions Inc. "If we can lower that, it's a big win for

us. Our cost per subscriber acquisition is lower through our RadioShack channel than it is

doing it ourselves."

The self-provisioning tests bring to fruition plans that

ISP Channel -- a provider of cable-modem systems and service to small and midsized

operators -- outlined at the National Show for accelerating its rollout of standards-based

cable-data services.

RadioShack stores involved in CSRC pilots will have

computers linked with the end-to-end system, which works with a lightweight

directory-access-protocol server and specialized registrar modules allowing the user -- a

salesperson or shopper -- to configure broadband service, provide customer information to

the operator's billing system and register and activate service.

"We're going to create an HTML [HyperText Markup

Language] custom interface so in the store, people will actually be able to

provision," Aaron said.

The setup will work best with systems that ISP Channel has

deployed based on the cable industry's Data Over Cable Service Interface

Specification standards, which are intended to ensure that any brand of certified modem

works with any qualified cable system.

Aaron said about 50 of the 62 systems ISP Channel has

deployed so far are DOCSIS-based, using Cisco's DOCSIS-qualified headend equipment,

along with General Instrument Corp.'s certified "SURFboard 2100" and

"2100d" modems.

RadioShack will eventually sell subscribers modems out of

its own inventory -- an arrangement most major MSOs have been eyeing as the goal of DOCSIS

standardization.

Earlier this year, RadioShack entered a broad retail

relationship with Thomson Multimedia. Thomson's planned

"store-within-a-store" presence will eventually include its standards-certified

cable modems, but Aaron said the modem brand would largely be irrelevant in DOCSIS

markets.

"If it's a two-way system, we don't care if

it's GI or Thomson -- it's a DOCSIS product," he said. "RadioShack

doesn't care about the modem as long as it precipitates a sale."

Aaron would not detail the financial relationship between

the retailer and ISP Channel. However, he described it as similar to those between

cellular-phone dealers and their service providers, with the retailer having a margin on

the hardware and a payment for service activations, and the service provider chipping in

for promotional costs.

"They've got a formula that says within a

transaction, they need to make a certain amount," Aaron said. "We worked within

those parameters. Within those parameters, we get an efficiency in subscriber-acquisition

costs."

The RadioShack relationship may be one of the most advanced

cable-modem-retailing pilots in place so far. Overall, the nation's biggest

consumer-electronics-store chain has more than 7,000 outlets, serving about 80 percent of

ISP Channel's current markets.

After limited rollouts in a handful of markets such as

Oxford, Miss., and Lake Havasu City, Ariz., RadioShack will follow shortly with rollouts

in all other ISP Channel markets in the United States and Puerto Rico.

ISP Channel late last month also launched service in 12 new

systems, bringing it to 62 total cable systems passing about 2.4 million homes. The

company said it currently has more than 7,000 customers.

Besides a nearly ubiquitous presence in ISP Channel's

markets, RadioShack also brings to the table video-service expertise that its salespeople

have gleaned dealing with direct-broadcast satellite service and equipment.

"It's going to give us retail presence with a

store that's open 70-plus hours a week," Aaron said. "And because of their

relationship with DirecTV [Inc.] and PrimeStar, they know this space. They can talk cable

and, for the first time in the local market, it gives the cable operator a place to

compete side-by-side with DirecTV."

RadioShack is also expanding its installation role through

parent Tandy Corp.'s AmeriLink Corp. installation-services subsidiary -- another cost

savings to the cable operator.

A strong retail presence gives ISP Channel leverage with

cable operators as it competes with Excite@Home Corp.'s @Home Solutions. The big

cable Internet-service provider is aiming for the same small to midsized cable operators

as ISP Channel.

@Home Solutions late last month announced four new

cable-affiliate relationships that bring it to more than 1 million cable homes passed, the

bulk of those affiliated with its founding MSO partner, Falcon Communications Inc.

@Home also has a national merchandising relationship with

Circuit City Stores Inc., although Aaron said ISP Channel's systems tended to not be

in Circuit City markets, which are clustered in primary cities.

"The reality is that @Home Solutions is really

@Home," Aaron said. "They're under pressure to support the big guys, so the

question is: How do you support the little ones? The difference is that our business is

really geared to that market."