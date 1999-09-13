Isnt It Romantic -- TV?

Romance Classics, one of the few cable channels that

targets women, is looking to change its name.

Officials from the channel, which is part of AMC Networks,

have been talking with cable operators about the potential name change, according to MSO

officials. Romance is considering a number of potential new monikers, with one reportedly

being "Romantic TV."

The problem with the current name is the word

"Classics," according to sources. It leads viewers to believe that the

channel's programming is mainly movies or fare from before the 1950s, when in fact,

only a fraction of Romance's programming falls into that category.

Officials at Romance declined to comment on the prospective

name change last week. But sprucing up the name would come at a time when competition is

escalating for cable carriage, as well as audience, by female-targeted networks.

Romance, Style, Gems Television and Lifetime Television,

the dominant women's network, will face a new rival, Geraldine Laybourne's

Oxygen, in February.

Last week, Lifetime named a replacement for its former

senior vice president of affiliate relations, Bill Padalino.

Louise Henry Bryson, a veteran of FX and Courtroom

Television Network, was appointed Lifetime's executive vice president of distribution

and business development. In that newly created position, Bryson will be responsible not

only for the distribution of Lifetime and Lifetime Movie Network, which was

Padalino's old duty, but also for the business development of future Lifetime

networks.

In terms of Romance, it basically inherited the

"Classics" part of its name from American Movie Classics. Romance began as a

program block on AMC before it was spun off as a 24-hour stand-alone service in 1997. It

now reaches 28 million subscribers, and it is reportedly paying upfront cash launch fees

to boost its distribution.

During the past few years, Romance has been adding original

programming to its lineup and expanding the kinds of shows it airs -- adding

lifestyle-oriented and reality-based shows that cover travel, food and entertaining.

For example, one of the network's stars now is Colin

Cowie, host of Everyday Elegance with Colin Cowie, who offers tips on entertaining.

One cable operator described Romance as "a female HGTV

[Home & Garden Television]," although Romance executives didn't agree with

that characterization.

In terms of the new, original shows, Romance officials have

been positioning the network and its programming as offering an escape for women, rather

than stressing the aspect of the romantic relationships between men and women.

Another potential player in the women's arena, Turner

Broadcasting System Inc., recently dropped its plans for a women's network.