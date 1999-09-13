IPO-Bound TiVo Gets Sony Backing

Personal-video-recording vendor TiVo Inc. last week landed

a strategic partnership with Sony Corp. of America, set a proposed share price for its

initial public offering and gained national distribution through consumer electronics

retailer Best Buy.

The Sony deal gives the consumer-electronics giant a

minority stake in TiVo, in exchange for an undisclosed investment. Through separate

divisions, Sony will build and distribute TiVo hardware as well as provide content for

TiVo subscribers.

TiVo plans to sell 5.5 million shares of common stock for

$11 to $13 a share on the NASDAQ exchange, the company said in a filing with the

Securities and Exchange Commission. The funds will be used to provide working capital and

to support the company's advertising and promotional efforts.

According to TiVo president Mike Ramsay, Sony could

contribute interactive game shows, music and video-on-demand content to TiVo. Like other

programmers, Sony can showcase its television programming with highlights of upcoming

shows. TiVo has about a dozen programming partners right now, and a dozen more in the

works, Ramsay said.

Sony will call its TiVo hardware a "personal-video

recorder." Ramsay said he is comfortable with the term as a generic name for the

category, and hopes its use will bring consistency.

Personal-video recorders from TiVo and rival Replay Network

promise to change the way consumers watch television by allowing them to time-shift more

easily, storing programming on a hard drive, grouped by theme, at the user's request.

Analysts said the strength of the Sony brand name adds

credibility to the category. But the Yankee Group's Bruce Leichtman said PVR vendors

need to find a unique selling proposition beyond just time-shifting in order to drive

sales, especially of stand-alone boxes.

"A TiVo/DVD [digital-video-disc player] would be a

nice combination," Leichtman said.

Over time, Sony plans to incorporate TiVo technology into

other consumer electronics devices, but the company would not offer details last week. One

likely prospect would be direct-broadcast-satellite receivers from DirecTV Inc., which

also has a strategic partnership with TiVo. Philips Electronics plans to distribute a

combination TiVo/DirecTV box next year.

Sony has not yet set pricing for its first TiVo stand-alone

boxes, which are set to hit retail sometime next year.

Last Friday, Best Buy began selling Philips-branded TiVo

personal video recorders for $499 in its 333 stores nationwide. The service also carries a

subscription fee.

"We expect TiVo will be one of the hot gift items this

holiday season," Best Buy senior vice president of consumer electronics Phil

Schoonover said in a press release.