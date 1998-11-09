Iowa City OKs Cable Competitor

Residents of Iowa City, Iowa, voted overwhelmingly last

week to authorize a second cable franchise that will allow McLeodUSA to serve their

community.

By an 87 percent margin, voters approved an

already-negotiated 10-year deal similar to the franchise granted to Tele-Communications

Inc., the city's incumbent operator.

"Most of the work is done at this point," said

Drew Shaffer, city cable administrator. "As a final step, it now goes to McLeod for

approval and signing."

Once signed, McLeod can begin building an all-digital

telecom network capable of delivering cable, local and long distance and Internet access

services to the community's 60,000 residents, as well as to students at the

University of Iowa.

The Iowa-based telecom company began competing against TCI

earlier this year under a similar agreement with Cedar Rapids, its home town. It is also

in the process of negotiating a deal in Des Moines, the state's largest cable market

and another TCI stronghold.

McLeod officials did not return repeated calls for comment

last week.

Under its new Iowa City deal, McLeod has agreed to match

TCI franchise requirements, including $160,000 in annual public, educational and

governmental (PEG access) payments, as well as a 50- cent per-subscriber, per-month fee

for community programming.

TCI, which recently completed an upgrade of its Iowa City

network, has responded to the threat of competition by launching its TCI Digital

programming package, with plans to also unveil its TCI@Home Internet access service by

year's end.

In Des Moines, meanwhile, local officials said talks on a

franchise that would enable McLeod to compete against TCI have come down to a few

"minor sticking points."

"We could have an agreement by the end of December,

maybe by the end of November," said city councilman Tom Vlassis, a longtime proponent

of competition in the local telecom market. "The leader of the discussions tells me

it's come down to a couple of dinky things."

As in Iowa City, Des Moines officials are trying to ensure

that both franchises are identical.

"We have to do that," Vlassis said.

"That's why we're going over them with a fine-tooth comb."