Intertainer, Arepa Join Cisco In Broadband-Content Plan

Intertainer Inc., Arepa Inc. and other, unnamed suppliers

are joining with Cisco Systems Inc. in a broadband-content initiative that could be a boon

or a threat to cable operators, depending on one's view of the high-speed-data

business.

Cisco's "Built for Broadband" program is

designed to accelerate the availability of new-media and content services for delivery

over ADSL (asymmetrical digital subscriber line), cable and other high-speed access links,

said Kip Compton, manager for entertainment solutions at Cisco.

"A number of content providers have come to us asking

if we would work with them to ensure that their content will work over the infrastructures

of our service-provider customers," Compton said.

"At the same time, our service-provider customers want

to know what they need in their infrastructures to support these new applications and what

restrictions they need to put in place to keep those applications from overloading their

networks," he added.

Part of the task is educational: Parties to the discussion

are learning how to exploit the IP-multicast (Internet protocol); quality-of-service; and

network-metering and billing capabilities that are intrinsic to the broadband components

that Cisco is supplying for high-speed-data backbones and access networks.

But Cisco also hopes to bring content suppliers and service

providers together on a means of ensuring that content designed to exploit these

capabilities will work as readily over one type of access network as it will over another,

Compton noted.

For example, when it comes to delivering content in

multicast mode (which delivers multiple simultaneous streams to end-users from one file),

cable has a specific way of accommodating the technology over its shared distribution

network, and suppliers of DSL technology have other methods.

"People want to be able to write the instructions once

and ensure delivery of their multicasts through the UBR [Cisco's headend-based

"Universal Broadband Router"] or the DSLAM [the DSL-access multiplexer at the

central office]," Compton said.

The same holds for setting QOS parameters, where network

equipment provides means of flagging and prioritizing different data types. To ensure

distribution to all interested end-users, no matter what type of access network

they're using, requires that the industry sectors agree on a common means of

communicating and triggering the QOS, multicast and other functions to the edge equipment

that runs the access-network portion, Compton said.

"We need to know how to tie things together without

trying to homogenize the methods of operation in the access networks, where the operating

functions are optimized for the specific architectures," Compton said. "The key

question is: Can we establish a common scheme in directories for setting up multicast or

QOS, regardless of the access architecture?"

Such a scheme or means of communicating instructions would

tie in with the "Directory Enabled Networks" initiative spearheaded by Cisco and

Microsoft Corp. The DEN initiative is promoting the development of OSS (operations-support

system) solutions that will give service providers the means to run their businesses

efficiently on a nationwide basis, with centralized control over provisioning of services,

billing and network management.

These efforts coincide with wide-scale acceptance of the

Internet-directory system known as "Lightweight Directory Access Protocol,"

which is designed to simplify linkage of information across several applications fields.

For example, Cisco has adopted an LDAP-based OSS technology

supplied by American Internet Technologies Corp. in its new line of router switches.

Such a system provides the linkages between the basic

IP-address information of each user and virtually any type of application, starting with

the initial installation and registration of a customer and extending to provisioning of

specific services, billing and the customer-care process.

This integration allows service providers to more

thoroughly automate operations and to scale their systems as the customer base grows.

Intertainer and Arepa represent a new class of IP-oriented

content providers with businesses that depend on broadband access exclusively. Besides

working with Cisco, the two companies are structuring an agreement between themselves that

will allow Intertainer to make Arepa's network-distributed CD-ROM service available

to its customers, said Terrence Coles, vice president of e-commerce and advertising for

Intertainer.

"We're still playing with the business model, but

the idea is that Arepa will enable us to get access to and provide a vast reservoir of

existing content that's ideally suited for broadband distribution," Coles said.

Arepa -- which is currently undergoing a trial with @Home

Network -- is completing the development of a software platform enabling online delivery

of high-bandwidth content, starting with CD-ROM material that the firm converts to IP

files and secures using proprietary technology. Users can access the files and interact

with the CD-ROM material as if the CDs were running on their computers, with no

discernable degradation in the speed of interaction, Coles said.

Intertainer -- which is in the midst of market tests with

Comcast Corp. in Willow Grove, Pa., and with U S West in Denver -- is building a portfolio

of content, from movies-on-demand to highly interactive, Web-oriented fare like the Arepa

service, in preparation for commercial launches later next year, Coles said.

"We don't have any set plans for commercial

launches, but we believe that everything will be in place by that time frame," he

added.

Intertainer's service can operate over any IP network,

connecting with any clients equipped with software interfaces that communicate in the Java

programming language, Coles said. The service has investment backing from Comcast, U S

West, Intel Corp., Sony Corp. and NBC.

It operates from locally positioned servers accessing

storage-disk arrays holding 500 hours worth of content that are refreshed at a rate of 20

percent per month from Intertainer's facilities in Culver City, Calif.

Where cable is concerned, Intertainer is seeking deals

where operators would dedicate one 6-megahertz channel to the service. It would allow

customers with personal computers -- or, eventually, with intelligent, modem-equipped

set-top boxes -- to access local servers containing movies, TV programming and other

material, much of it with links to Internet sites. At the same time, the company is

offering access to its servers via telco lines equipped with ADSL modems.

Intertainer's content is delivered in MPEG-1 format,

which gives the company some flexibility in working out ideal delivery speeds for DSL

platforms, Coles added.

"There are a lot of different DSL rates, starting as

low as 512 or 768 kilobits per second and going as high as 7.1 megabits per second, and we

want to be able to accommodate what's out there," he said.

It remains to be seen whether the cable industry will play

ball in facilitating greater market reach for entities like Intertainer. But Compton made

it clear that Cisco is not attempting to dissuade operators from maintaining control over

what subscribers can access.

"I think that operators will understand that this is

about expanding the menu of broadband content, which is important to driving penetration

of their services," Compton said. "As content aggregators, cable companies will

have more to offer, but they will have the same control that they have now over how

services are packaged and priced."

Cisco is in discussions with other content providers that

are committed to the broadband sector, and it expects to announce new initiative partners

in the near future, Compton added.