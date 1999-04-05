Intertainer, ACTV Add More Set-Top Platforms

Staking out more prime territory before widespread

deployment of advanced-digital set-top boxes begins, Intertainer Inc. and ACTV Inc. have

each completed integration with additional set-top platforms.

On-demand content provider Intertainer announced that its

enabling software has been integrated with General Instrument Corp.'s

"DCT-5000+" platform, which GI said it will begin shipping in high volume during

the third quarter.

ACTV -- creator of the "Individualized

Television" service, which enables viewers to access multiple video, data and audio

feeds for a single program -- said it has been integrated with the "Passport"

navigation-software suite developed by Pioneer Digital Technologies for its

"Voyager" set-top box.

Set-top makers have been working to integrate these and

other programming services into their digital delivery systems to make their boxes more

desirable for MSOs that want the capability to offer a broad variety of service options

from their chosen platforms.

ACTV, for example, already had deals to port its

interactive programming to GI's "DCT-1000" digital set-top and to

Scientific-Atlanta Inc.'s advanced "Explorer 2000" digital box, which ACTV

said is built to the same specifications as Pioneer's Voyager and Passport.

David Alworth, ACTV's executive vice president, said

completing the integration with the industry-standard platforms facilitated his

company's ability to offer its enabling software to others, such as Pioneer, on a

royalty-free basis for inclusion in their own software-navigation or application suites.

"We still have to deal with MSOs that may use other

hardware" than GI or S-A, Alworth said. "That's what leads us to talk to

all of the other digital set-top manufacturers and to conclude deals with those that have

announced orders."

The Passport program guide and navigation suite was

designed as a cross-platform application, in addition to being featured on the Voyager

box, said Neil Jones, Pioneer's senior vice president of operations and business

development.

The company is working with another set-top maker, but it

did not have any agreements to announce yet, he said.

"ACTV is also cross-platform. They know that once

they've integrated with Passport, that will help them to get on more platforms, as

well," Jones added.

Time Warner Cable, Cox Communications Inc. and Rogers

Cablesystems Ltd. are testing the Voyager, with upcoming installations at other MSOs.

Intertainer's deal with GI follows the service's

earlier porting to S-A's Explorer 2000, putting Intertainer -- like ACTV -- on what

will initially be the two dominant set-top platforms.

"We've been mostly concentrating on MSOs that

have been planning to roll out the Explorer 2000, which seems to be ready a little bit

ahead of the DCT-5000," said Jonathan Taplin, Intertainer's co-CEO.

"We're trying to fix some dates to do some trials this fall and some full-scale

deployments at the end of the year."

Intertainer had been working with GI through the

vendor's "Horizon Digital Developers" program, which was created to

facilitate integration of third-party applications to its set-top platform.

Intertainer delivers on-demand music, video, interactive

advertising and e-commerce applications via locally placed servers that access content

stored at its facilities in Culver City, Calif. The company serves both cable operators

and telephone companies that offer broadband-access services.