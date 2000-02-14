Internet Firm to Offer PPV Events

New York-based PayForView.com is planning to offer

pay-per-view movies and events via the Internet as early as April, according to company

executives.

The company, which is publicly traded, recently hired

veteran sports and PPV executive Sid Amira to oversee the distribution of movies and

events via its Web site, www.payforview.com.

Amira said the company would distribute its first major

event in April, although he declined to provide specific details.

Despite the technological limitations of Internet video

streaming, Amira said, the company plans to eventually compete with In Demand and DirecTV

Inc. for the rights to concerts and other PPV sports events. It also hopes to secure

exclusive events for the Internet service.

Last year, the company distributed an event from the Cannes

Film Festival via the Internet with positive results.

"The broadband rollout is accelerating, and the day of

quality PPV over the Internet is fast approaching," Amira said. "The Internet

will finally deliver on the promise of PPV."

Amira was involved in several cable-PPV-distribution

ventures, including now-defunct World Concerts, the ABC Inc., Paramount Pictures and

Radiovision joint venture formed in the mid-1990s. He also served as Madison Square Garden

Network's senior vice president.

"Sid Amira was instrumental in the launch of PPV in

the United States, and we feel fortunate to have him on board," PayForView.com

president Marc Pitcher said.

"They have a business offline right now, and as

broadband rolls out, we'll start to offer more events online and become a major

player," Amira said.

Currently, the site owns independent movie-production and

distribution company Voyager International Entertainment. The company also owns Street

Solid Records, which produces records for R&B and rap artists Father MC, Above the

Law, RBX and Atlantic Starr.

The site will also feature 24-hour entertainment-news

updates and features, Amira said. "It's like a triangle of Internet, music and films,

and we're trying to integrate them all under one roof," he added.