International Growth Tied to New Services

Los Angeles -- As international pay TV subscriber levels

rise, revenue growth will be tied to the rollout of new services, panelists said at the

Western Show here last week.

"[About] 50 percent of what we'll sell on a cable

system in five years hasn't been invented yet," said Dan Forey, CEO of Forey Capital

International Ltd., an investment firm that owns pieces of cable-TV operators outside of

the United States.

At the same time, "we've hit a wall in terms of

subscriber growth," added Maryann Halford, who heads News Corp.'s Canal Fox and Fox

Kids Latin America channels.

She said the company is looking at ways to take advantage

of the Internet, which is exhibiting a faster growth rate than cable and satellite TV.

Halford added that she was examining "who we can partner with, who we can associate

with. Internet time is very fast, and we have to move aggressively."

News Corp.'s News Digital Media unit, she added, is an

investor in Yupi Internet's Latino-geared Web site, yupi.com.

Their comments came at last Tuesday's panel session,

"Follow the Money," moderated by Multichannel News International associate

publisher William Mahoney.

According to industry estimates, Europe's pay TV market is

expected to grow to 108 million subscribers in 2003 from about 80 million today. In Latin

America, the pay TV universe should double to about 29 million subscribers over the same

period.

Forey called European MSO United Pan-Europe Communications

N.V. (UPC) an "example of what the future might see and proof of what can be

accomplished," noting the company's aggressive move to provide video, voice and data

services and to develop an advanced network through new builds and upgrades.

Forey's firm had bid on Swiss MSO Cablecom, which agreed

last week to be bought by NTL Inc. Illustrating the need for new services, Forey said the

system would be an attractive platform to provide telephony services while legislation

mandates that subscriber rates for TV may rise no faster than the country's consumer price

index.

He also said Spain and Greece represent attractive

investment opportunities.