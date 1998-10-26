InterMedia Takes S-A Digital Boxes

Nashville, Tenn. -- InterMedia Partners, up until nowuncommitted on digital set-top boxes, said on Thursday that it will buy an undisclosednumber of Scientific-Atlanta Inc.'s Explorer 2000 terminals.

S-A executives said InterMedia chose the Explorer 2000 overrival General Instrument Corp.'s DCT-5000 because of its availability. GI has said it willroll out its digital box later this year.

InterMedia executives said plans are under way to launchdigital video in portions of northern Kentucky next month, with a 130-channel lineup ofenchanced digital programming, and an electronic guide. The service, which will be branded"Idig," will be the first advanced service to be introduced as a result ofInterMedia's $24 million northern Kentucky system rebuild, which began in August. Thelineup includes 35 channels of digital music, 31 pay-per-view channels and 33 additionalscreens of premium movie services.