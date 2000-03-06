Interactive TV Looks Sticky To Cable Ops and Vendors

New York -- Interactive services may be still be in their

infancy, but according to panelists at an industry discussion here last week, some

operators are finding that aside from additional revenue, interactive television is

helping to retain and grow subscriber bases.

In a panel discussion at Kagan Seminars Inc.'s

"Interactive Summit," Insight Communications Co. Inc. president Michael Willner

said he has been offering a limited form of interactive TV in systems in Rockford, Ill.,

and Columbus, Ohio, for about six months. The MSO launched the service in Evansville,

Ind., last week, and it offers interactive digital cable and video-on-demand in those

markets.

Willner said plans for residential and business voice

telephony with the AT&T Corp. brand name are scheduled for later this year.

Insight is offering VOD on a limited basis through Diva

Systems Corp., and later this year, it plans to offer enhanced-television services on a

similar platform.

Willner said the VOD service, which launched in Rockford in

October, has been a success, and more than 400 movie titles are available. Incremental

revenue per digital subscriber is about $22 per month, he added.

"That amounts to a $4.40 rate increase per

month," Willner said, "and nobody is mad at me. It has revitalized basic

[service] growth. We aggressively rebuilt the system nine months ago. The basic-subscriber

numbers have increased in the last quarter by 1.5 percent."

Rogers Cablesystems Ltd. vice president and general manager

of interactive television Mike Lee is taking a slightly different approach. Lee said the

Canadian cable giant hasn't deployed any interactive services yet, but when it does,

it will be to reduce churn for other Rogers assets in wireless communications and media.

"We're making sure that when a customer goes

outside of the interactive services, they're still dealing with the Rogers

identity," Lee said. "When it comes time to choose an alternative provider,

it's difficult to walk away."

Lee said his company is planning to launch interactive

services by the end of the second quarter on Motorola Broadband Communications Sector

"DCT-2000" set-top boxes, rather than waiting for the more feature-rich

"DCT-5000" boxes.

"There will continue to be customers who are not

willing to move to advanced services," he added. "We can satisfy their

interactive demands [through the DCT-2000] and, in parallel, work on VOD and interactive

TV."

Executives at WorldGate Communications Inc., Peach Networks

Ltd., ICTV Inc., ACTV Inc.'s HyperTV Networks Inc. unit, MoreCom Inc. and eRemote

Inc. devoted most of their presentations to pitching their own products during a panel on

Internet-TV business models. But they also discussed their opinions on whether

subscriptions or advertising revenue will drive advanced television growth.

HyperTV currently charges programmers fees for developing

Internet content that correspond with television shows, but president Bruce Crowley

predicted that ad revenue will eventually cover all of the costs for the company's

service.

"The business model is about creating scale. When the

advertisers can do that, then the advertisers are willing to pick up the bill,"

Crowley said.

Ami Miron, CEO of Horsham, Pa.-based interactive-television

vendor MoreCom, said the company charges operators per-subscriber royalty fees, plus a

system-integration charge. In one of the company's deals, MoreCom waved its equipment

charge in exchange for a set percentage of revenues generated by the service, Miron said.

MoreCom is deployed on Israeli MSO Golden Channels and

German MSO The Kirch Group, and the company struck a deal with one U.S. MSO for a

deployment by the end of the first quarter, Miron said. Former General Instrument Corp.

and Phillips Consumer Electronics Co. executives founded the company.

WorldGate CEO Hal Krisbergh said much of the revenue from

advanced television would come from fees that companies charge advertisers when

subscribers click on their ads.

The average household watches eight hours of television

daily and views 180 ads, Krisbergh said. Citing a Nielsen Media Research study that valued

a single "click-through" at 37 cents, WorldGate's service could generate

monthly ad revenue of $22 per subscriber if the subscriber clicked on only two ads daily,

he added.

ICTV, which only has one deployment, currently recommends

that operators charge subscribers $9.95 per month for its service. But senior vice

president of marketing Michael Collette said he expects that retail price to drop once

advertising revenue increases.

Peach doesn't expect the subscription model to go away

any time soon. General manager of U.S. operations David Brown said consumers are

"willing, ready and able" to accept subscription charges.