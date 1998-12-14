Interactive Channel, Diva Forge Deal

Dallas -- Diva Systems Inc. will license technology from

Source Media's Interactive Channel to accelerate the deployment of video-on-demand on

digital set-tops, the companies announced last week.

In the deal, so far a memorandum of understanding, Diva and

the Interactive Channel will work as "preferred partners" in a nonexclusive

arrangement initially focused on service deployments made by Insight Communications in two

markets.

Tom Oliver, president of the Interactive Channel, said that

the Diva arrangement "is extremely significant." He said that Diva's plan to

license Interactive Channel's "VirtualModem" software gives Diva a leg-up on an

integrated solution to deliver VOD, "immediately expanding their digital

universe."

Michael Willner, president and CEO of Insight, said in a

statement that "the combination of Diva's service and the Interactive Channel's

LocalSource television is one of the key elements to growing our digital business."

Interactive Channel and Diva are also considering the

development of integrated, stand-alone applications that will run on General Instrument

Corp.'s DCT line of digital set-tops. That's in addition to agreements made for joint

marketing and business development, Oliver said. The two also plan to develop a joint demo

video to describe the combined service.