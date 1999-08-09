InterAccess Dives Into Chicago DSL Market
Chicago -- The competitive market here just became more
robust with the announcement that hometown company InterAccess Co. will launch high-speed
digital-subscriber-line service in areas already served by Ameritech Corp. and AT&T
Broadband & Internet Services.
InterAccess is repositioning itself from a DSL provider to
be a competitive local-exchange carrier. The company believes that as a CLEC, it can cut
out the data-transport "middleman," speed order fulfillment and lower prices.
InterAccess already has customers in Indiana and Wisconsin,
and it anticipates adding users in Michigan and Ohio by the end of the year.
High-speed packages known as "DSL-One" and
"DSL-LAN" are marketed to small and midsized businesses at rates beginning at
$72 per month over standard phone lines, at a speed of 1.56 megabits per second.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.