INSP Sets Two Digital Channels

Charlotte, N.C. -- The first two channels on INSP-The

Inspirational Network's digital multiplex tier will be a Spanish-language

inspirational channel and a full-time network dedicated to distance learning. Both

channels are set to launch by 2000, according to INSP.

In additional, the network announced an agreement with

WorldGate Communications Inc. to offer channel-hyperlinking services that will enable

viewers to link from a TV program or ad to related information on the Internet.

INSP also said that it had reached an agreement with

Dominion Sky Angel to make the religious network available to approximately 200,000

EchoStar Communications Corp. Dish Network customers. The deal is INSP's first with a

direct-broadcast satellite provider.

INSP recently said that it would spend $10 million to

launch a multiplex of at least six digital networks over the next few years. The first

phase of the multiplex, according to CEO David Cerullo, will be a new showcase channel

called 'INSP-Digital,' which is scheduled to launch by the end of March. The

distance-learning channel, he added, would include programming for '1 million

families' involved with home schooling and Bible study.