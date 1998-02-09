INSP Sets Two Digital Channels
By Staff
Charlotte, N.C. -- The first two channels on INSP-The
Inspirational Network's digital multiplex tier will be a Spanish-language
inspirational channel and a full-time network dedicated to distance learning. Both
channels are set to launch by 2000, according to INSP.
In additional, the network announced an agreement with
WorldGate Communications Inc. to offer channel-hyperlinking services that will enable
viewers to link from a TV program or ad to related information on the Internet.
INSP also said that it had reached an agreement with
Dominion Sky Angel to make the religious network available to approximately 200,000
EchoStar Communications Corp. Dish Network customers. The deal is INSP's first with a
direct-broadcast satellite provider.
INSP recently said that it would spend $10 million to
launch a multiplex of at least six digital networks over the next few years. The first
phase of the multiplex, according to CEO David Cerullo, will be a new showcase channel
called 'INSP-Digital,' which is scheduled to launch by the end of March. The
distance-learning channel, he added, would include programming for '1 million
families' involved with home schooling and Bible study.
