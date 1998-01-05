INSP Sets Sights on Digital Multiplexes

INSP: The Inspirational Network plans to spend $10 million

to launch a multiplex of at least six digital networks over the next few years, according

to officials.

INSP will employ a two-phase strategy, with the first step

being to roll out 'INSP-Digital,' which is slated to launch in the first quarter

and which will be available through Tele-Communications Inc.'s Headend in the Sky

service, according to INSP president and CEO David Cerullo. Cable operators will also be

able to take INSP-Digital directly from the programmer.

In the second phase of INSP's digital expansion, it

will create a 'digiplex' that involves launching at least two additional digital

networks, which will be available by 2000. INSP's digiplex will eventually include at

least six networks, Cerullo said.

INSP is joining a host of programmers -- ranging from

Discovery Communications Inc. to Disney/ABC Networks to MTV Networks -- that are launching

tiers of digital networks.

INSP plans to spend more than $10 million for its

conversion to digital over the next several years, with plans to digitize its transponder

and, eventually, its analog INSP network. Compression equipment from Scientific-Atlanta

Inc. is currently being installed, Cerullo said.

INSP-Digital, which is meant to have a cross-denominational

appeal, will not just be a simulcast of INSP, the analog channel that reaches 11.4 million

homes. To create original programming for its lineup, INSP-Digital is partnering with

religious-radio programmers that have not previously been on national television. Those

radio personalities have built-in, loyal audiences that they can bring to TV, according to

INSP.

'They already have a following, and we can

cross-promote on both radio and cable,' said Rob Bridges, INSP's vice president

of digital programming.

For example, Larry Burkette, who does a radio show on

Christian finance, will be doing a TV show for INSP-Digital. His radio program attracts 6

million listeners every week.

INSP has its own, 50,000-square-foot production facility in

Charlotte, N.C., where it can produce programs for some of the radio ministers that it

will partner with for the digital network, Cerullo said. INSP may also install cameras in

actual radio stations to tape some of its ministry-program partners, he added.

In addition to the radio partners, INSP-Digital will air

programming from the Americana Television library that it purchased from Liberty Media

Group in August 1996 -- some 600 hours of shows. INSP-Digital is also putting together a

roster of other programming, including kids' shows and fare like the 10-hour Walk

Through the Bible series on marriage.

'We're aggregating a lot of that content,'

Cerullo said.

INSP-Digital will branch out to create more digital

networks that will involve a variety of formats, Cerullo said. That will probably include

a religious-music digital network that will air gospel and Christian music, and a

'distance-learning' digital network that will feature educational shows and

courses, he added.

INSP maintains that there will be consumer demand for its

digital services. It has done several surveys in markets where digital is being rolled

out, and it found that 78 percent of all cable customers questioned said that having a

religious network on their system was important to them. According to the survey, 63

percent of subscribers said they would be willing to pay for a digital religious service.

The digital networks, like INSP analog, will be supported

by advertising and license fees.

HITS is now carrying a simulcast of analog INSP, but it

will pick up the new INSP-Digital when it launches next year, Cerullo said. It hasn't

been determined yet whether HITS will carry all of INSP's digital channels, he added.