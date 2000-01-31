Insight Taps Road Runner in Columbus

New York -- Insight Communications Co. Inc. said last week

that it signed an affiliation contract to offer the Road Runner high-speed-data service in

Columbus, Ohio.

Insight said it would start offering Road Runner in

selected neighborhoods in the Columbus service area soon. Road Runner is already up and

running on Time Warner Cable in Columbus, and the service claims 25,000 subscribers in

central Ohio.

Insight executive vice president Kim Kelly said last week

that the selection wasn't as surprising as it might seem for a cable operator that is

already affiliated with Excite@Home Corp.

She said the company had previously informed investors that

it expected to affiliate with Road Runner in Columbus because of its existing local

presence, adding that Insight's affiliation contract with Excite@Home specifically carved

out Columbus for that reason.

Kelly said Insight is negotiating with a third company to

handle such tasks as billing because the MSO didn't want to foot the expense of a

single-bill platform for a single system.

Insight has 85,000 Columbus subscribers, which the company

bought from Coaxial Communications in 1998.

The Insight addition brings Road Runner's footprint in the

area up to 550,000 homes passed. Insight said it would start offering Road Runner node by

node, completing the rollout in 2001.

Insight's rebuilt, 870-megahertz Columbus system is

deploying a 200-channel "Insight Digital Gateway" platform, including Source

Media Inc.'s "LocalSource" local-content service and Diva Systems Corp.'s

"OnSet" video-on-demand service.