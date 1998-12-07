Insertion Vendors: Color Their World Green

Like Dorothy segueing from her black-and-white existence

into the Technicolor world of Oz, more and more cable operators have moved into the

lucrative world of digital ad insertion.

And as vendors have cut their equipment prices, smaller

MSOs and operators have followed that yellow brick road, as well.

Even among nontechie operator management people who don't

know a video server from a wastebasket, insertion gear's role as a revenue enhancer is a

concept that they readily understand.

Various MSOs and operators agreed that digital ad-insertion

technology has lived up to its hype and enabled them to improve their bottom lines by

either allowing them to start inserting local ads on popular networks or to expand their

existing lists of insertable networks.

The latter route has been particularly attractive to MSOs,

which have been unable to persuade cable networks to hand over more local avails in this

boom ad-sales period.

"[The insertion] part of the business is really

working well," said Filemon Lopez, senior vice president of ad sales at Comcast

Corp.'s Comcast Cable Communications Inc.

A year ago, MSOs and operators cited lower-priced insertion

equipment as a Western Show trend -- one that enabled smaller MSOs and operators to

bolster their local sales like their larger, well-heeled brethren.

That trend seemed destined to continue well into 1999,

according to the top three insertion vendors.

DIGITAL INSERTION'S BIG THREE

In assessing the market leaders, operators agreed with Jack

Olson, vice president of Media Partners, Adelphia Communications Corp.'s ad-sales unit,

that SeaChange International Inc. still commands "the lion's share" of the

digital insertion business. SkyConnect Inc. and Channelmatic/LIMT Inc. are next in line.

SeaChange alone added 1,600 digital insertion channels

during the third quarter, raising its tally to 17,000, the bulk of which are in the United

States, said James Kelso, the vendor's director of advertising systems. Estimating that

the digital insertion marketplace's total number of channels is 25,000, Kelso pegged

SeaChange's insertion market share at roughly 75 percent. SeaChange has estimated that it

inserts 1 million spots per day via 1,000 headends.

SkyConnect president Michael Pohl said the company now

inserts on 5,000 channels, with its 300th headend due by year's end. That, he added, puts

it well ahead of No. 3 vendor Channelmatic.

Mike Canizaro, director of sales and marketing for

Channelmatic, said only that his company ranks third in digital insertion, without going

into specific numbers. Its biggest sales have involved the three National Cable

Communications-managed digital interconnects, in Chicago, Detroit and Washington, D.C., he

added.

Although each supplier has its own crop of promising new

products, that rank order isn't expected to change in the foreseeable future.

SWIMMING IN DIGITAL STREAMS

In the most dramatic new insertion-product news, SeaChange

and SkyConnect both demonstrated digital-stream-insertion technology at last week's

Western Show -- technology that the major MSOs have expressed interest in as the

digital-cable era approaches.

Prior to the show, Pat Esser, Cox Communications Inc.'s

vice president of ad sales, said the next challenge as digital set-top boxes roll out in

more significant numbers will be that "we will need to insert digital commercials

into digital streams."

Ed Dunbar, vice president of ad sales at MediaOne, agreed

that his wish list of products that he would like to see includes those that will handle

"digital into digital."

For SeaChange at Anaheim, "The big splash [was] on

digital-stream insertion," Kelso said, noting that its product demonstration was done

in association with Imedia Corp.

SeaChange's digital-stream-insertion equipment -- which, he

said, can handle Tele-Communications Inc.'s Headend in the Sky, for example -- will enable

operators to "unwrap their [digital tier] bundle of 10 or so networks, stick

commercials into a program and then rewrap that bundle."

Noting that digital-stream video servers will be compatible

with analog systems, Kelso said their pricing would be comparable with that of analog

systems, as well. The added attraction is that "operators don't have to get rid of

anything. This fits what they have and shares all of the same [computer] codes."

Pohl said SkyConnect unveiled its own

digital-stream-insertion capability at the Western Show, demonstrated via General

Instrument Corp. and Scientific-Atlanta Inc. set-top boxes.

Canizaro said Channelmatic wasn't ready for a similar

product announcement, pointing out that his company has a patent pending on its own

digital-stream technology.

Those digital-stream-equipment demonstrations didn't catch

Larry Zipin, vice president of ad sales at Time Warner Cable, by surprise. Shortly before

the Western Show, he came away from meetings with SeaChange and SkyConnect "with the

impression that they're further along in addressing digital commercials into a digital

video stream" than previously thought.

His MSO also is exploring how to expand insertion beyond

the DMAs to cluster regions and states, along the lines of what Time Warner is currently

doing in North Carolina, he said.

WHAT ELSE IS NEW?

SeaChange's other big new product introduction targeted

interactive advertising. That system will enable operators to, in effect, offer

"advertising-on-demand," with viewers able to find out more information about

advertised products that they are most interested in, Kelso said.

SeaChange's system will work with the Internet-linked

platforms of Microsoft Corp.'s WebTV Networks unit, WorldGate Communications Inc.'s

"Channel Hyperlinking" and Wink Communications Inc.'s system, he added.

Pohl, who said prices on SkyConnect's insertion equipment

dropped even further at this year's show, added that the company still has

Internet-related plans.

Although SkyConnect saw its $20 million acquisition by

Online System Services Inc. (which provides turnkey Internet services) fizzle in November

due to OSS' stock-price slippage, Pohl maintained that the two companies not only shared

booth space at the Western Show, but that they also share the same objectives as before.

The big difference now, he said, is that they will now

pursue those goals as independent companies, although they will work together often.

That sale would have been the second in the insertion field

since March 1997, when IndeNet Inc. sold Channelmatic to Local Insertion Media Technology

AB, a Swedish company.

For Channelmatic, the "Digital MoneyMaker" (at

$4,000 per insertable channel) continues to be part of the lower-priced insertion trend.

Indeed, its appeal has expanded beyond its original target -- small operators -- to

encompass larger operators looking for bargains, Canizaro said.

The vendor also unveiled "Performa" at the show

as a MoneyMaker add-on to handle long-form content, ranging from infomercials to

local-origination channels, Canizaro noted.

ADPATH HITS A BUMP

Channelmatic's most dramatic announcement this year was its

debut of Adpath Television Network -- a satellite-transmission service to sell commercial

time on small-market systems that aren't part of interconnects -- along with Communicast

Inc. and private-investment firm Anderson Pacific Corp.

But Adpath -- which announced at this past spring's

National Show that beta-testing was to begin in June -- "fell behind schedule

somewhat," while the partners corrected such technical glitches as cueing spots,

Canizaro explained.

That test, which may run anywhere from three to six months,

will involve Channelmatic's Digital MoneyMaker system, with Communicast handling traffic

and billing using CCMS Inc.'s software.

Adpath's initial costs will top $1 million, including

installation of hardware in 25 unspecified beta-test markets, the companies said earlier.

Looking two years ahead, the major vendors continued to see

strong growth opportunities among the larger operators and MSOs, even though they're

nearly fully penetrated for digital insertion, and even though the suppliers' sales

emphasis this year has been on the smaller MSOs and operators.

Next year and 2000 could be potentially lucrative years,

during which those operators will likely be replacing or upgrading their current

technology, the SeaChange and SkyConnect executives asserted.

SeaChange, which foresees no slowdown in insertion sales on

the horizon, now expects additional growth from sales of its digital-stream product during

the coming two years, Kelso said.

In reporting its third-quarter results recently -- with

revenues up 17 percent, to $17.8 million, and a net loss versus $102,000 in year-ago net

income -- SeaChange cited hotel video-on-demand as another promising product area. Sales

for its "GuestServe Network Movie System" were strong, with TCI in Chicago

buying the VOD system and Time Warner adding to its order due to hotel expansion in New

York.

Pohl, besides predicting healthy insertion sales through

2000, expected new sales in interactive-advertising and VOD products. Although SkyConnect

didn't offer interactive-related products at the show, "We have a lot of plans

pending" on that, Pohl added.

Meanwhile, Channelmatic is developing a full automation

package that will encompass ad insertion and pay-per-view, Canizaro said.

Among the vendors below the top three, there have been few

operator announcements in the past year. Ron Pancratz, vice president of ad sales at Cable

One, said his MSO has bought insertion gear from Adtec Inc., one of the smaller companies

among the eight insertion competitors currently out there.